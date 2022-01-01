Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Computer Hardware



Print this page printer friendly version

Rugged 100GbE data recorder

August 2022 Industrial Computer Hardware

The XSR 100GbE Recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s lineup of innovative military embedded solutions. With its rugged design and advanced 100GbE interface, this recorder is ideal for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, airborne pods and military ground vehicles. Its versatile recording capabilities make it ideal for various uses such as high-speed sensor recording, audio and video recording, along with surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance support.

The XSR 100GbE Recorder is well suited to capturing and storing data in demanding environments. Its rugged design can withstand even the harshest environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality and reliability. Removable data modules (RDM) make it easy to offload data, and its dual-layer data-at-rest encryption ensures that data is secure.

The recorder has a simple C++ API for remote control over a separate gigabit Ethernet connection. Optional FIPS 140-2 and AES-256 hardware encryption provides a high level of data security with flexible key management options, including physical key tokens through a front-panel key loading port and remote loading over a secure network connection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: sales@ri-tech.co.za
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rugged embedded computer in compact form factor
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Industrial Computer Hardware
MPL’s CEC20 family can be used for any x86 application (for example industry, railways, maritime and defence) where a complete yet expandable and flexible solution is needed.

Read more...
Cleanroom tablet PC
Extech Safety Systems Industrial Computer Hardware
The device is convenient to operate, even with multiple pairs of nitrile cleanroom gloves or a stylus. Both the front and rear cameras of the tablet can be used within the stainless steel enclosure.

Read more...
Rugged, fanless computers in 19-inch rack housings
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Industrial Computer Hardware
The solution is ideal for railway, maritime, defence, medical or other applications that need to be supported for ten years or more.

Read more...
Balluff adds wireless solution to IO-Link portfolio
Allpronix Industrial Computer Hardware Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Balluff’s portfolio expands with its IO-Link Wireless variant for a fast, reliable and flexible solution that guarantees consistent system integration and compatibility.

Read more...
Mini-PC for IoT and industrial applications
Brandwagon Distribution Industrial Computer Hardware
Compulab recently launched fitlet3, its latest Atom-based miniature fanless PC, featuring Intel’s newest Atom processor family, Elkhart Lake. Designed to be highly versatile with multiple functions in ...

Read more...
Ultra-low latency standalone 4xD1 H.264 video streamer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Industrial Computer Hardware
The XStream-SD4 is an intelligent, standalone, ultra-low latency H.264 streaming solution that accepts 4x NTSC/PAL/RS-170 composite video sources and records and streams them over 100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. ...

Read more...
Phoenix Contact’s AIO product family
Phoenix Contact Industrial Computer Hardware
Solutions in the AIO product family from Phoenix Contact are used for programming, operating and monitoring machines and systems.

Read more...
All-in-one operating solutions for use in the field
Phoenix Contact Industrial Computer Hardware
The operating solutions in the AIO product family from Phoenix Contact are used for programming, operating and monitoring machines and systems

Read more...
Rockwell Automation expands visualisation offering
Rockwell Automation Industrial Computer Hardware
New VersaView 6300 industrial PCs and thin clients allow users to create a single, secure and dependable visualisation system.

Read more...
Quad-monitor thin client applications from Pepperl+Fuchs
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Computer Hardware
Using established thin client technology from Pepperl+Fuchs, production statuses are transmitted to multiple monitors in real time so that all plant data can be monitored and operators can respond quickly.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved