Rugged 100GbE data recorder

August 2022 Industrial Computer Hardware

The XSR 100GbE Recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s lineup of innovative military embedded solutions. With its rugged design and advanced 100GbE interface, this recorder is ideal for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, airborne pods and military ground vehicles. Its versatile recording capabilities make it ideal for various uses such as high-speed sensor recording, audio and video recording, along with surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance support.

The XSR 100GbE Recorder is well suited to capturing and storing data in demanding environments. Its rugged design can withstand even the harshest environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality and reliability. Removable data modules (RDM) make it easy to offload data, and its dual-layer data-at-rest encryption ensures that data is secure.

The recorder has a simple C++ API for remote control over a separate gigabit Ethernet connection. Optional FIPS 140-2 and AES-256 hardware encryption provides a high level of data security with flexible key management options, including physical key tokens through a front-panel key loading port and remote loading over a secure network connection.

