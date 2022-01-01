Modular electronics housings for building automation

Phoenix Contact is extending the BC modular housing series with new products for versatile applications in building automation.
Every housing chamber can be configured individually to meet every device requirement. In addition, device developers save valuable time since the design of the configurable upper parts has already been matched perfectly to the push-in PCB terminal blocks of the SPT-THR 1,5 and 2,5 series. The push-in connection on the front enables convenient and tool-free wiring, and ensures permanent and vibration-resistant contacting.
Housing covers with an integrated 2,4-inch touch display and membrane keypad allow easy implementation of display and operating solutions. The shape, colour and printing of the membrane keypads can be selected freely via an online configurator. Moreover, the new HBUS8 DIN-rail connectors extend the comprehensive BC housing series portfolio. Seven parallel and one serial contact provide secure module-to-module communication.
Read more...High quality enclosures ATI Systems
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Eldon Hoffman enclosures are distributed in southern Africa by ATI Systems. The product range consists of a complete range of high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, with all the ...
Read more...New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.
Read more...Circuit breaker system with IO-Link Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
Suitable digital services support customers with their individual data, from the 3D model, through the marking, all the way to the data sheet and EPLAN.
Read more...Failsafe networking of photovoltaic systems Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.