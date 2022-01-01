Modular electronics housings for building automation

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Phoenix Contact is extending the BC modular housing series with new products for versatile applications in building automation.

Every housing chamber can be configured individually to meet every device requirement. In addition, device developers save valuable time since the design of the configurable upper parts has already been matched perfectly to the push-in PCB terminal blocks of the SPT-THR 1,5 and 2,5 series. The push-in connection on the front enables convenient and tool-free wiring, and ensures permanent and vibration-resistant contacting.

Housing covers with an integrated 2,4-inch touch display and membrane keypad allow easy implementation of display and operating solutions. The shape, colour and printing of the membrane keypads can be selected freely via an online configurator. Moreover, the new HBUS8 DIN-rail connectors extend the comprehensive BC housing series portfolio. Seven parallel and one serial contact provide secure module-to-module communication.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





