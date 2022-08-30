Fuchs shows confidence in Africa with new office complex and warehouse
August 2022
News
A 30% increase in production volumes and a 70% increase in sales over a six-year period were the main reasons behind Fuchs Lubricants South Africa developing a two-phase expansion project. Speaking at the official inauguration of the new office complex earlier this year, MD Paul Deppe said the project was testament to the confidence that the German parent company had in the southern African market. “Our sustained growth trajectory in South Africa will require increased capacity in future. What we have achieved to date is evidence of our long-term vision for the region.”
The project was first envisioned five years ago, with a project management team assembled in 2018 to thrash out the specifications for a planned new warehouse and lubes plant. Deppe said the planning is already well advanced for the next phase, with a full study already undertaken into the new lubes plant. “We know exactly what we want at the end of the day. Now it is just about finding the opportune moment to commit to the next major tranche of the investment.”
Deppe commended the professional team for completing the project on time and within budget. “It has been an enormous success. I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the contractors and consultants, as well as our own staff who were involved,” said Deppe. “It was a fantastic partnership at the end of the day, that allowed us to realise a project of this scale and complexity.”
Fuchs Petrolub SE chairman, Stefan Fuchs, and executive board member, Dr Ralph Rheinboldt, recorded a special video message for the occasion of the official inauguration. “I think you have done an outstanding job in realising the vision of the project, which positions the company well for future growth for both Fuchs Lubricants South Africa and Fuchs Southern Africa,” Rheinboldt enthused.
For more information contact Kayla Van Vught, Fuchs Lubricants South Africa, +27 11 565 9738, kayla.vanvught@fuchs.com, www.fuchs.com/za
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company ...
Read more...
Drive-based solutions on show at Electra Mining
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
News
Included in BMG’s Nord range are drives for torques from 10 Nm to over 250 kNm, electric motors from 0,12 kW to 1000 kW, and frequency inverters for up to 160 kW.
Read more...
Three key principles to build a strong culture of safety
Comtest
News
Fluke safety campaign urges companies to build a strong culture of safety – and to do that, you first need to create a corporate climate of safety.
Read more...
ABB supports Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage project
ABB South Africa
News
The project will help accelerate industrial decarbonisation and CO2
removals by providing transport and permanent storage of CO2
in reservoirs 2600 metres under the seabed.
Read more...
Electromechanical solutions on show at Electra Mining
News
A highlight at the end of the week will be a lucky draw from the business cards collected from visitors to Vert Energy’s stand during the show.
Read more...
Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands
News
Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements.
Read more...
RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo
RS Components SA
News
The country’s largest trade show is set to make its return after a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.
Read more...
The MEST Africa Challenge is on for 2022
News
MEST Africa has officially announced the opening of applications, for which entries will be accepted until 30 August 2022 through the competition’s online application portal.
Read more...
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.
Read more...
Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record
Danfoss
News
The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference ...
Read more...