Comprehensive monitoring of chemical distribution
August 2022
Level Measurement & Control
The Internet of Things (IoT) offers ‘smart’ solutions that help make life easier and more convenient, improve and streamline processes, and receive information in good time that was previously unavailable or difficult to acquire. Smart solutions are highly personalised but always begin with an object and a sensor.
The risk of explosion is a key issue when it comes to chemicals. Warehouses belonging to chemical manufacturers and distributors contain numerous different chemical containers holding all manner of different explosive and harmful contents.
More often than not, the fill level inside chemical containers is neither measured nor displayed visually on the outside. One option would be to install a highly resistant float gauge, but this is not sufficient to guarantee safe transport or to monitor the contents of the tank continuously during transport. Yet continuous monitoring is an essential factor in guaranteeing a delivery in line with the relevant standards.
If the pressure within the container is measured as well as the fill level, it is possible to check whether the container is properly sealed or whether it was opened during transport. The log also indicates whether the container was subjected to excessive accelerations.
In this application, the fill level is also measured by two compact pressure transducers, the 7LD Series from Keller, which assisted in finding a solution that integrates the transducers while allowing the container to hold its original form. Since the container is under pressure, one transducer is affixed atop the container to measure the ullage pressure, and the other affixed at the bottom to measure total container pressure. The differential pressure between the two 7LD transducers is equal to the chemical level within the container.
This information, along with temperature and container location, is transmitted via the IoT to facilitate access to vital information where it is needed most and ensure proper chemical monitoring.
For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, bit.ly/2XY9DqG
