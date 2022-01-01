Thermal camera blends IR and visual imaging

August 2022 Temperature Measurement

Comtest is offering the Fluke TiS60+, featuring patented Fluke IR-Fusion technology that allows users to see things that are invisible to the eye and reveal problems that cannot be detected with other tools. The unit establishes a baseline for equipment and is simple for the entire team to use to detect temperature differences from further away.

The Fluke TiS60+ further boosts team performance with an impressive image resolution of 320 x 240. The infrared (IR) images taken with the instrument capture smaller temperature differences from further away. So, if users are new to thermal imaging, or if the camera is being used by a team with varying levels of thermal imaging experience, the TiS60+ offers easy-to-use fixed focus. Some of its key features are:

• 9 cm (3,5 inch) LCD screen allows for easy ‘in-field’ issue recognition.

• Fixed focus means the Fluke TiS60+ is easy to use – just point and shoot.

• Temperatures up to 400°C can be measured, which covers most application variations.

• One-handed image capture, review and ‘save’ capabilities.

See the problem and the location in one image with IR-Fusion technology

IR-Fusion technology, patented by Fluke, automatically captures a digital visible-light image at the same time as an infrared image. The camera blends the two images together, pixel for pixel, in a single display. Users can then view the image in full infrared, full visible light, or at several degrees of blending in between. The location of an infrared target can be precisely identified even if the infrared contrast is low and there is very little structure in the infrared image.

Fluke’s TiS60+ thermal camera is compatible with Fluke Connect, with its modern visual design and intuitive navigation, making it easier to learn and easier to work faster. Simplified workflows and reporting, as well as better report templates, are all part of Fluke Connect’s powerful, easy-to-use software.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, https://bit.ly/3aJHs21

Credit(s)

Comtest





