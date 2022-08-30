Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands

August 2022 News

Polytech Africa, a specialist in engineering consulting services, is offering a range of accredited mechatronics training courses at its Johannesburg-based Mechatronics Academy over the remaining months of 2022 to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements. “Often these courses are run by industry with a product focus, whereas our courses are run with a focus on qualifications,” stated Astrid Straussner, the founding director of Polytech Africa.

With over 20nbsp;years of expertise in the education and engineering field, the Level 4nbsp;B-BBEE accredited company provides services to developers, utilities and contractors requiring assistance with their training and development needs. The Mechatronics Academy was launched in 2019 under Polytech Africa’s education division to provide specialised training and courses which reflect the dynamics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Due to the 4IR drive, programmes of this nature are imperative for a competitive edge in this industry and job market,” Straussner concluded.

The list of mechatronics courses and dates for September are:

LS1/2 – Introduction to Logic Systems: 5 or 6 September.

PL1 – Programmable Controller Introduction: 7 or 8 September.

PL2 – Programmable Controller Intermediate: 12, 13 or 14 September.

PL3 – Programmable Controller Advanced: 26, 27 or 28 September.

HMI1 – Human Machine Interfacing Introduction: 19, 20, 26 or 27 September.

HMI2 – Human Machine Interfacing Intermediate: 21, 22, 28 or 29 September.

For more information contact Astrid Straussner, Polytech Africa, +27 11 023 8606 , straussner@polytechafrica.co.za, www.polytechafrica.co.za





