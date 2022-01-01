Compact DC charging cable awarded Good Design Award 2021

Following the success of its multiple award-winning AC charging cables, Phoenix Contact’s product family for DC charging cables for the lower-power range, the CCS C-Line, has now also received the Good Design Award 2021 for practical and stylish design from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum.

The award was given for the DC charging cables in accordance with CCS Type 1 and CCS Type 2 standards for electric vehicles in the Transportation category. The jury of experts from various design fields emphasised the convenient handling and modern appearance for private as well as public and commercial use.

Together with designer Stephan Gahlow from Hamburg, Phoenix Contact focused on an ergonomic and stylish design with simple operation when developing the CCS C-Line product family. The shape of the gripping zone ensures easy handling and a comfortable feel.

Its functionality was also convincing: the DC charging cables enable fast charging with direct current in the lower-power range for the first time. With charging powers up to 80 kW, they are designed for modern DC home charging stations in garages and carports as well as small DC charging stations in the public and commercial sector. Highly sensitive temperature sensors in the plug ensure safety during charging, while high-quality and robust materials make the product durable.

The Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design has been presented for outstanding industrial and product design annually since 1950. This makes Good Design one of the oldest and most prestigious design award programmes in the world. An international jury of designers awards products in over 30 disciplines based on criteria such as innovation, form, functional properties and aesthetics.

