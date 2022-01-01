Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact DC charging cable awarded Good Design Award 2021

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Following the success of its multiple award-winning AC charging cables, Phoenix Contact’s product family for DC charging cables for the lower-power range, the CCS C-Line, has now also received the Good Design Award 2021 for practical and stylish design from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum.

The award was given for the DC charging cables in accordance with CCS Type 1 and CCS Type 2 standards for electric vehicles in the Transportation category. The jury of experts from various design fields emphasised the convenient handling and modern appearance for private as well as public and commercial use.

Together with designer Stephan Gahlow from Hamburg, Phoenix Contact focused on an ergonomic and stylish design with simple operation when developing the CCS C-Line product family. The shape of the gripping zone ensures easy handling and a comfortable feel.

Its functionality was also convincing: the DC charging cables enable fast charging with direct current in the lower-power range for the first time. With charging powers up to 80 kW, they are designed for modern DC home charging stations in garages and carports as well as small DC charging stations in the public and commercial sector. Highly sensitive temperature sensors in the plug ensure safety during charging, while high-quality and robust materials make the product durable.

The Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design has been presented for outstanding industrial and product design annually since 1950. This makes Good Design one of the oldest and most prestigious design award programmes in the world. An international jury of designers awards products in over 30 disciplines based on criteria such as innovation, form, functional properties and aesthetics.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High quality enclosures
ATI Systems Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Eldon Hoffman enclosures are distributed in southern Africa by ATI Systems. The product range consists of a complete range of high-quality enclosures in mild steel and stainless steel, with all the ...

Read more...
New bus coupler for Modbus/TCP
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Integrated web-based management can be used to retrieve both static information, such as the technical data of the device, and dynamic information, such as the current local bus configuration.

Read more...
Circuit breaker system with IO-Link
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Suitable digital services support customers with their individual data, from the 3D model, through the marking, all the way to the data sheet and EPLAN.

Read more...
Fire safety approval for halogen-free TPE cables
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
This is the first time Underwriters Laboratories has recognised that halogen-free TPE cables can also meet fire protection requirements in industry.

Read more...
Powerful controller for high safety requirements
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Thanks to its 8-core processor, high-level language and open-source software such as Docker or even Matlab Simulink can run simultaneously with the control program.

Read more...
Small terminal blocks for maximum benefits
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The range of terminal blocks in miniature format from Phoenix Contact can be conveniently wired and mounted in various ways, in even the narrowest of spaces.

Read more...
Heavy-duty connectors in various colours
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.

Read more...
Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.

Read more...
Failsafe networking of photovoltaic systems
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.

Read more...
How to achieve sustainable manufacturing
Omron Electronics Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industry faces the mammoth task of developing sustainable alternatives, minimising waste while saving energy and using alternative energy sources.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved