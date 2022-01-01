Rugged embedded computer in compact form factor

August 2022

MPL has developed another ultra-compact computer family with case dimensions of only 62 x 162 x 118 mm, based on the 10 nm Intel Atom x6000 processor. Despite its small footprint, the system still has MPL’s typical product characteristics like robustness, high reliability, long-term availability of at least 10 years, low power consumption, extended operating temperature capability (-40°C to 85°C), passive cooling (fan-less) and easy internal expansion.

The new CEC generation is a low-power, highly integrated, flexible and rugged computer. The solution can be used for any computer application where a highly reliable solution is needed. The Swiss-designed solution integrates standard connectors for easy connection, or lockable headers, depending on the choice of chassis. Therefore, the CEC20 family can be used for any x86 application (for example industry, railways, maritime and defence) where a complete yet expandable and flexible solution is needed.

The CEC2x comes with onboard NVMe mass storage and supports various other types of mass storage. The onboard m.2 Key-B slot can be used for multiple expansion options. The board is equipped with a high-density expansion connector with PCIe, USB, I2C and other interfaces. This allows expansion with a standard MPL I/O board or semi-custom designed I/O board according to customer needs and with minimal development effort. The CEC2x supports standard SO-DIMM DDR4 and has the possibility to support IBECC (In Band ECC).

For maximum robustness, the CEC2x is designed to operate in the range of -40°C to 85°C and withstand reverse polarity voltage, overvoltage, surge and burst voltages, as well as electromagnetic discharges targeting the MIL-STD-461E, IEC60945 and EN50155 standards.

With the new design, a specific expansion board has been developed. The CEC2x expansion board (FIME) offers 2 x PCIe, 2 x HSIC, 2 x UART, SATA, SDIO, LPC and I2C. This allows maximum customisation for any I/O boards and extension of the system with additional interfaces – for example GPIOs, additional serial ports, Gigabit fibre, CAN, miniPCIe slots and PCI/104-Express port.

The new CEC20 Family is available with a DIN-rail or flange-mount, compact aluminium housing, an MIL housing with 38999 connectors according to customer requirements, as a 19-inch rack solution, or open-frame with a cooling concept. OEM versions of the CEC are available too.

