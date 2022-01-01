New positioner for modern plant automation

With the smart app operating concept, simple commissioning and extensive, individual configuration options, the new development from the valve specialist GEMÜ provides users with optimal support in control processes in automated plants. The new GEMÜ 1441 cPos-X electro-pneumatic positioner is suitable for a multitude of control applications with widely varied tasks.

With the 1441 cPos-X, GEMÜ is expanding its range of positioners and process controllers by adding a controller with two-wire technology for the first time. Above all, this offers advantages when it comes to simplified wiring. The field device is supplied via the signal source and thus requires no further power supply. With this new positioner, a passive analog 4-20 mA feedback signal, and digital input and output signals, are available.

The device is suitable for both single-acting and double-acting pneumatic process valves with linear and quarter-turn actuators. The integrated linear travel sensor has a length of 75 mm. Alternatively, an external mounting is available. The electrical connection can be made via M12 connectors or via cable entries with an inside terminal strip.

The new positioner operates using a specially developed app. This is connected to the device via Bluetooth Low Energy. Following self-commissioning with the tried-and-tested SpeedAP function, the basic configuration of the controller can be individually and conveniently adapted to the specific control task. In addition, the device status and error messages can be displayed in plain text, which significantly simplifies error diagnostics. A status display that is also integrated into the positioner displays the most important information about the operating behaviour. The app is available free of charge for both iOS and Android operating systems from the respective app stores.

The integrated actuator module for dosing the control air permits the precise positioning of the desired valve position. At the same time, the control air consumption when idle equals almost zero. The GEMÜ 1441 cPos-X positioner consequently satisfies ecological requirements just as it satisfies control-specific requirements.

