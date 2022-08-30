RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo

August 2022 News

Electra Mining Africa will call Nasrec home from 5-9 September 2022 and is expected to host over 650 exhibitors who are ready to showcase their latest innovations, technology, products and services at the event. RS Components South Africa will be among the exhibitors and is expected to showcase the company’s latest additions in industrial products, electronic components and value-added solutions.

Mellisa Govender, marketing director for RS, said that the company was excited to be back after four years to re-engage with customers and suppliers. “So much has happened over the past 24 months and businesses have had to evolve and innovate to keep up with changes in their sectors. Electra Mining provides a unique platform for suppliers and customers to reconnect and collaborate on how to solve current and future challenges. At this year’s event, we will be showcasing several products from trusted global brands, including our very own private label, RS PRO. The range includes NSF-approved, food-grade cleaners, sensors, automation and control equipment, and hand tools for everyday tasks.”

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, the organiser of Electra Mining Africa, has confirmed that the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), Society for Automation, Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC), South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (MEMSA), South African Mineral Processing Equipment Cluster (SAMPEC), SA Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), Women in Mining South Africa (WIMSA) and Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of South Africa (LEEASA) are on board as partners.

“There is a lot that visitors can expect at this year’s Electra Mining Africa. As a 5-in-1 trade show, it covers everything from mining, electrical and automation to manufacturing, power and transport, so there’s a lot to see for everyone in those fields. The halls are broadly categorised across these sectors while the vast outdoor exhibit area generally lends itself to pump and valve exhibits, water activations and activations with moving parts, like materials handling. We have colour-coded the outside areas to enable easier navigation for visitors,” said Hefer.

Electra Mining Africa and co-located shows Elenex Africa, Powerex, Transport Expo, and Automation Expo, will be supported by a programme of content-rich conferences including SAIMC, WiMSA Women in Mining Workshop, LEEASA Lifting Equipment Conference and SAIMechE free-to-attend seminars. Industry experts will be speaking on a range of topical and important issues. The seminars will be livestreamed to enable a wider audience to participate in the learning experience.

The ‘every day a theme day’ experience will again be part of this year’s event, with Automation Day, Innovation Day, Safety Day, Future Skills Day and South African Day confirmed.

Register online for free at www.electramining.co.za

Credit(s)

RS Components SA





