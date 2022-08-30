Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo

August 2022 News

Electra Mining Africa will call Nasrec home from 5-9 September 2022 and is expected to host over 650 exhibitors who are ready to showcase their latest innovations, technology, products and services at the event. RS Components South Africa will be among the exhibitors and is expected to showcase the company’s latest additions in industrial products, electronic components and value-added solutions.

Mellisa Govender, marketing director for RS, said that the company was excited to be back after four years to re-engage with customers and suppliers. “So much has happened over the past 24 months and businesses have had to evolve and innovate to keep up with changes in their sectors. Electra Mining provides a unique platform for suppliers and customers to reconnect and collaborate on how to solve current and future challenges. At this year’s event, we will be showcasing several products from trusted global brands, including our very own private label, RS PRO. The range includes NSF-approved, food-grade cleaners, sensors, automation and control equipment, and hand tools for everyday tasks.”

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, the organiser of Electra Mining Africa, has confirmed that the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), Society for Automation, Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC), South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (MEMSA), South African Mineral Processing Equipment Cluster (SAMPEC), SA Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), Women in Mining South Africa (WIMSA) and Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of South Africa (LEEASA) are on board as partners.

“There is a lot that visitors can expect at this year’s Electra Mining Africa. As a 5-in-1 trade show, it covers everything from mining, electrical and automation to manufacturing, power and transport, so there’s a lot to see for everyone in those fields. The halls are broadly categorised across these sectors while the vast outdoor exhibit area generally lends itself to pump and valve exhibits, water activations and activations with moving parts, like materials handling. We have colour-coded the outside areas to enable easier navigation for visitors,” said Hefer.

Electra Mining Africa and co-located shows Elenex Africa, Powerex, Transport Expo, and Automation Expo, will be supported by a programme of content-rich conferences including SAIMC, WiMSA Women in Mining Workshop, LEEASA Lifting Equipment Conference and SAIMechE free-to-attend seminars. Industry experts will be speaking on a range of topical and important issues. The seminars will be livestreamed to enable a wider audience to participate in the learning experience.

The ‘every day a theme day’ experience will again be part of this year’s event, with Automation Day, Innovation Day, Safety Day, Future Skills Day and South African Day confirmed.

Register online for free at www.electramining.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands
News
Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements.

Read more...
The MEST Africa Challenge is on for 2022
News
MEST Africa has officially announced the opening of applications, for which entries will be accepted until 30 August 2022 through the competition’s online application portal.

Read more...
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.

Read more...
Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record
Danfoss News
The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference ...

Read more...
BI launches new e-commerce platform
Bearings International News
Bearings International (BI) is entering the fast-growing realm of e-commerce by expanding its current website to provide more detailed information. “The aim is to create a 24/7 access experience for ...

Read more...
Emerson announces net-zero targets
Emerson Automation Solutions News
In its recently published 2021 ESG report, the company lays out plans to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 and a net-zero value chain by 2045.

Read more...
Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa’s 3,5 GW renewables assets
News
Seriti’s CEO says: “Our commitment to the responsible and reliable production of coal for both domestic consumption and exports remains unwavering.”

Read more...
New features, products and learning at this year’s Electra Mining Africa
Specialised Exhibitions News
Topics presented by industry experts will be aligned to the show’s theme days: automation, innovation, safety, future skills and South African Day.

Read more...
SABS webinars covering sustainable nanotechnology
News
Industrial areas identified as benefitting from nanotechnology are mining and minerals, chemical and bio-processing, and advanced materials and manufacturing.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved