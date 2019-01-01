Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record

August 2022 News

The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference where participants explored how international ambition on energy efficiency can be translated into faster and stronger real world progress, Ellen sailed 92 kilometres on a single battery charge. Senior lecturer at the Denmark Naval Academy, Henrik Mikkelsen, who helped specify the technical solutions for the ferry during its design phase, was on board for the trip. “The 92 kilometre trip on a single battery charge is the longest distance for an electric ferry to carry both passengers and vehicles anywhere on the globe. We are talking about a clear record.” Ellen does not emit carbon and operates at 24% lower cost than a new diesel ferry. She started sailing in 2019. Danfoss supplied electric Editron drivetrains and propulsion motors for the ferry.

Vice president of Danfoss Editron, Kimmo Rauma said: “Ellen is an excellent example of the future for electric transport. It is cleaner, greener and more efficient than any fossil fuel competitor. Electrifying maritime transport is a clear-cut way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and Danfoss has the solutions to build new electric ferries and to retrofit existing ones to electrify them with the potential to reduce carbon emissions worldwide.”

Danfoss Editron plans to submit the world record to Guinness World of Records.

