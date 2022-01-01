SABS webinars covering sustainable nanotechnology

August 2022 News

South Africa has launched several national nanotechnology initiatives aimed at strengthening and positioning the country’s capabilities in this field. In an increasingly competitive global economy marked by the technology divide between the developed and the developing countries, it is crucial for developing countries to take advantage of science and technology in advancing equitable human progress. This will address some of the country’s social challenges in the areas of water, health and energy, advanced materials, climate change and air pollution, as well as in the area of research to enhance the competitiveness of some of the country’s industries.

Industrial areas identified as benefitting from nanotechnology are mining and minerals, chemical and bio-processing, and advanced materials and manufacturing. The development of nanotechnology in South Africa is hampered by many barriers, such as regulation, standards, health and safety issues, and public perception. Standardisation is hence an integral part in the implementation of the national development plan.

In addition to publishing standards on nanotechnology, it is important for the country to continue with efforts on publicising and cultivating information on nanotechnology to ensure the sustainable development of the sector. In support of this, SABS (South African Bureau of Standards) is determined to engage the industry on how standardisation can assist in ensuring the sustainable development of the nanotechnology sector, and share with the industry on nano-safety guidelines and standardisation.

To this end, SABS conducted two webinar sessions on 11 August which comprehensively covered the diverse topics and aspects to this field, with expert input from a diverse array of stakeholders. Recordings of the two sessions are available for viewing at www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ8zJdqahTU and www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXlxKHSp3xg, respectively.





