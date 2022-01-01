Why telemetry should form a critical part of your water management systems

In a time when the consistent provision of water, hampered by challenges like ageing infrastructure, has become paramount, technology – and more specifically telemetry – has stepped to the fore to offer workable solutions to utilities and water infrastructure operators.

Moreover, water resources, water and wastewater network systems are constantly challenged by emerging regulations, rapid technology change and industrial shifts. Telemetry solutions can address the above with a focus on three key water sub-segments: water resources, water networks and wastewater networks.

A complete, integrated sensor-to-enterprise solution that will go beyond addressing the most challenging remote monitoring and control applications, can help utilities and operations to manage and run secure and reliable water infrastructure.

Eight reasons for choosing telemetry solutions

1. Data insight – By utilising the distributed network protocol (DNP3) as part of a scada system pack and smart RTU, changes in the system can be detected, stored and timestamped. The RTU can even report critical data to a cloud-based scada system.

2. Optimised telemetry management – A telemetry system will allow organisations to customise their equipment according to specific requirements. By using smart RTUs and cloud-based scada software, utilities operators can manage their field assets, including configurations, applications and firmware, from one interface.

3. Data safety – If communication at a remote site fails, operators can rest assured that their data is safe, timestamped and stored locally in the RTU. Once the communication link is restored, the cloud-based scada software will automatically load all the data generated during the outage into the historian using data backfilling.

4. Reduce the number of site visits – Changes to programs and configurations can be made from the cloud-based scada system. The logic file can simply be loaded to the remote scada software and sent to the smart RTU using the DNP3 network.

5. Increase the lifespan of the telemetry system – Utilise standards that are widely used and accepted, such as DNP3 (level 4), WITS1 (worldwide industrial telemetry standard) and IEC60870- 5-101/-104.

6. Secure the telemetry system – When managing water systems, it is critical that security options and network tools protect the telemetry system. A smart RTU and the DNP3 protocol offer in-depth defence such as secure authentication and encryption.

7. Flexible and intelligent – As a utility’s or an operator’s needs grow, a cloud-based scada system can adapt and offer support to up one million end points.

8. Distribution solutions – Today there are robust water solutions available that are fully configurable and offer standardised controls that allow users to optimise their water networks, reduce training and spare equipment holdings, while gaining visibility into their network performance.

The bottom line

A fully integrated remote scada solution for water and wastewater networks offers reduced operating expenses thanks to fewer on-site visits and an increased monitoring area; optimised maintenance efforts with integrated features to support operators and maintenance staff; complete and centralised management of controllers, wireless communications, and data logging functions; and a complete historical record with industry-standard and open protocols to support data analytics.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





