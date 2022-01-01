Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths

August 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Although the consequences of inadequate machine safety practices can be severe, there are nonetheless several misunderstandings in existence that put many facilities and their employees at risk. Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.

Omron found that misconceptions about machine safety are currently on the rise as older, experienced workers are retiring in large numbers, with few mid-career workers inheriting their expertise. This trend is causing many industrial facilities to lack the engineering expertise required to ensure that their machines meet modern safety standards. In addition, an increase in the prevalence of newer, fully automated solutions may in some cases lead to complacency, as manufacturers mistakenly believe that their new systems must be compliant –bringing us to our first safety myth.

Myth 1: If a machine is brand new, then it must be compliant

This is false. Safety usually isn’t a core competency of OEMs, so they avoid designing safety solutions that they have little expertise with. All of this means that safety measures have become the responsibility of the end user.

Manufacturers worry that safety measures hamper productivity and make processes less efficient. Although it is true that safety systems can slow down some processes, their benefits far outweigh the costs. When it comes to costs, safety measures save money in the long run by helping to avoid expensive, traumatic incidents.

Myth 2: Safety is too expensive and reduces productivity

The cost of an accident demonstrates the falsehood of the above statement. These costs include not only fines and worker’s compensation, but also loss of productivity due to poor morale.

To address the effect of safety measures on overall productivity, it is important for manufacturers to note that safety measures can be designed in ways that do not hamper the efficiency of the machine. An example would be an application that uses a safety laser scanner to minimise downtime in areas with collaborative robots (cobots). In this scenario, if a worker enters the robot work area, the safety laser scanner will trigger the cobot’s reduced speed mode and will cause it to slow down to a safer operating level. When the employee steps out of the area, the cobot will go back to its faster speed.

Myth 3: Good administrative control and comprehensive employee safety training can replace good engineering

The foundation of machine safety consists of a hierarchy of controls (in the USA this is published by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH) which lists administrative controls and personal protective equipment as the least effective ways to mitigate risk. Physically removing the hazard (elimination) and replacing the hazard (substitution) are the most effective measures, but these can be impractical.

Engineering controls form the middle ground for protecting operators from hazardous machine motion.

Myth 4: Older machines can be ‘grandfathered’ in, so they don’t need safeguarding

No, equipment is not exempt from current machine guarding standards, and so-called ‘grandfather clauses’ simply do not exist for machine safeguarding. An exemption does exist under some robot standards, and it applies to a robot’s safety circuit integration. This very narrow exemption has led to some confusion as manufacturers mistakenly interpret it to apply more generally.

The underlying reason for the resistance to retrofitting legacy equipment with current standards-compliant safeguarding is the cost. This concern also relates to another misconception that exemptions exist when there are none, this time with regard to smaller companies.

Myth 5: There are machine safeguarding exemptions for smaller companies

This is false. All companies are required to safeguard their machines properly and protect the lives and safety of their employees. What may depend on company size is the amount that a company is required to pay in case of a safety violation.

In general, regulatory agencies see enforcement actions as serving to motivate compliance, rather than simply functioning as punitive measures. Regulatory bodies often have discretion as to the nature and size of an enforcement action – they can issue a warning or a fine, or in extreme cases, lock out non-compliant equipment.

Myth 6: When several machines are identical, it is only necessary to do a risk assessment for one of them

This is not necessarily true; it depends on the complexity of the machine. Even seemingly insignificant differences between machines, and their positioning relative to one another, could change the outcome of the risk assessment. For example, the addition of a small step to one of several otherwise identical machines could be sufficient to place a worker in harm’s way.

Myth 7: If a machine was assessed for risk before it was moved to a new location, there is no need to do another risk assessment

As with the previous myth, this depends on the complexity of the machine. Moving it to a new location could create a requirement for a new risk assessment.

When assessing access to a hazard on a machine, Omron’s safety experts use a system known by the acronym ‘AUTO’ to determine whether an employee can reach around, under, through or over a safeguarding measure to reach the hazard area.

When a machine is first assessed in its original location, there may be a wall or another structure blocking access to part of it. Once it is placed in a new location, the immediate surroundings may not block access in the same way, giving employees unrestricted access to the hazard.

Myth 8: A gate using a padlock to prevent access in an acceptable and sufficient safety measure

This is false. Movable guards providing protection against hazards need to be interlocked to signal the apparatus to stop. Fixed guards should be securely held in place, either permanently (by welding, for example) or by means of tamper-resistant fasteners that make it impossible to open the guards without using tools that are not readily available to operators on the manufacturing floor.

Myth 9: Performance requirements for safety measures stop at the wire

This misconception has to do with the ways in which various energy sources must be safeguarded. Many manufacturers believe that safeguarding is only necessary when the energy source is electrical. As it turns out, all hazardous energy sources need to be ‘single-fault tolerant’, including hydraulic and pneumatic sources.

Myth 10: Safety is something you can just take care of once and forget about

Safety is an ongoing requirement, and companies must have regular risk assessments performed on their machines to ensure that that they meet the most recent safety standards. Standards evolve, with the purpose of making workplaces safer, and it is imperative for manufacturers to stay up to date and protect employees.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Barcode reader suited for wide fields of view
Omron Electronics Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Omron’s new MicroHAWK V440-F is ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area, as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.

Read more...
Find compressed air leaks to save costs
Artic Driers International Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not provide the rated airflow rates.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
How to achieve sustainable manufacturing
Omron Electronics Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industry faces the mammoth task of developing sustainable alternatives, minimising waste while saving energy and using alternative energy sources.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This wizard-guided Liquistation CSF28 excels at basic applications in wastewater treatment plants and sewage networks.

Read more...
Near-infrared process photometer
SECO Process Instrumentation Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Read more...
Cold storage is key to SA food production
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A critical enabling factor to support growth is a combination of investing in the latest refrigeration technology, and improving the capacity and reliability of cold storage infrastructure.

Read more...
Using local talent to execute risk-based gas mapping studies
Proconics Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This new approach builds on international best practice. Proconics engineers worked in close collaboration with a simulation platform developer to expand and improve upon the capability to solve bespoke problems.

Read more...
Portable benchtop gas analyser
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Servoflex MiniFoodPack 5200 provides dependable quality control and checking of gas mixtures in modified atmosphere packaging.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved