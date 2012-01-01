Modular butterfly valve

Valmet is extending its versatile butterfly valve product range with Neles Q-Disc , a new high-performance feature to assist flow balancing in control valve applications. The launch complements the offering of the modular Neles Neldisc and Jamesbury Wafer-Sphere butterfly valve platform that was introduced to the market in June 2021.

“The modular butterfly valve range was developed to help our customers with their valve selection not only for typical application challenges, but also to solve the problems in complex process conditions,” said Taija Hämäläinen, head of butterfly valve products at Valmet. “Q-Disc is specifically designed for control applications. One of its key benefits is that it helps to avoid oversized actuators for control valve packages, and thus provides a solution that is more cost and energy efficient. The Q-Disc feature offers our customers a best-in-class flow-balancing solution and excellent controllability to improve overall process efficiency.”

Valmet expanded its offering with valve solutions in April 2022, when the industrial flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Neles is now a Flow Control business line at Valmet.

A problem solver for challenging control valve applications

Q-Disc is a problem solver for challenging flow conditions. It can be utilised to avoid cavitation at low opening angles, and also provides enhanced noise reduction of up to 12 dB in certain flow conditions. The solution helps in optimising the entire valve-actuator package by making it possible to reduce the impact of dynamic torque caused by the flow, providing improved reliability and efficiency for the overall process the valve is part of. Q-Disc is available as a modular option for a wide range of butterfly valves, and it can be used for temperatures ranging up to 600°C.

