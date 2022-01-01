Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Pressure sensors for perfect coffee

August 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

Coffee is one of the world’s most widely consumed drinks, which is why it is no surprise that so many coffee machines can be found where people live and work. Coffee from bean-to-cup machines is enjoyed most often.

Bean-to-cup coffee machines are devices which can produce a range of coffee types completely automatically. A fully automatic machine comprises a grinder, an instant water heater, a pump and a brewing assembly. In addition to making coffee, some bean-to-cup machines are equipped with extra modules which use steam to heat up and foam milk.

The grinder has the task of producing freshly ground powder from whole coffee beans. A mobile piston then transports this to the brewing chamber, which is part of the brewing assembly and therefore the heart of the machine. The instant water heater is responsible for heating up the water that is going to be used. A pump is connected to this which transports the hot water. The coffee grounds and the hot water are combined within the brewing assembly.

In order to produce the coffee, the coffee grounds are first pre-brewed, where they are moistened with a small quantity of water at low pressure and swell up, allowing the flavours to be released. Then, the chosen quantity of hot water is forced at high pressure through the layer of swollen coffee grounds, and a highly concentrated coffee is produced. The light cream foam on the surface of the coffee comes from the coffee oils released through this process.

No pressure, no coffee

Pressure is essential for an aromatic coffee. Within the brewing assembly and during coffee production, specific pressure is used in most bean-to-cup machines. In order to create this pressure, it is paramount that the built-in pump carrying the hot water into the brewing chamber produces a high pressure itself. The reason for this is that the pressure reduces over the course of the process.

In order to guarantee this system’s operation, it is necessary to install sensors. The sensors do more than measure the steam pressure – they also regulate the temperature of the water. A sensor is also required to prevent overpressure. Should overpressure occur, a valve is switched, allowing the steam to escape.

Swiss manufacturer, Rex-Royal AG, makes these bean-to-cup coffee machines and continuously develops new products and technologies for perfect coffee. Rex-Royal has sourced pressure transducers from Keller’s 21C series for its S300 model range. Alongside the pressures described above, these pressure transducers also measure and control the temperature of the heated milk to make latte macchiato and cappuccino coffees. With Rex-Royal’s professional coffee machines, the perfectly brewed coffee is no longer out of reach.

For more information contact Instrotech, https://bit.ly/3zBfJOo


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure transmitter for pharmaceuticals
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA designed a package of solutions based around the UPT-20, which met all the requirements of the API synthesis process via specific adaptations.

Read more...
Pulse totaliser counter
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange.

Read more...
Ultrasonic sensors enable automatic stacking turf harvester
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
The AutoStack, and now the AutoStack II, use an automated Ultra Steer system to guide the harvester with precision while the operator watches over all aspects of the harvesting process.

Read more...
IO-Link transmitter for sanitary pressure monitoring
Morton Controls Pressure Measurement & Control
This temperature-compensated transmitter is ideal for sanitary pressure monitoring in a variety of applications in breweries, dairies and the beverage industry.

Read more...
Magnetic-inductive flow meter for phosphate precipitation
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
With a 4-20 mA signal or optional pulse output, the MIK allows for immediate response to the latest process conditions.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for hygienic applications
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
ifm’s new PI1xxx series offers measuring ranges from vacuum to 100 bar, communication via IO-Link 1.1, and resolution close to 20 000 steps.

Read more...
Pressure transmitters for mobile machines
Pressure Measurement & Control
The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features high measuring accuracy and a short response time.

Read more...
Compact infrared camera for the metal industry
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The camera’s wide temperature measurement range of 450-1800°C satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Read more...
3-point pressure calibration in 10 seconds
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s CPC3050 comes in high-pressure and low-pressure versions with customisable ranges, a 10:1 range limit ratio and auto-ranging.

Read more...
Wire-actuated encoder for crane arms and lifting platforms
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Siko has solved the challenges presented by such applications with the SG 30 and its very compact, yet robust, design.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved