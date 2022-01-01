Improved bearing block units for higher efficiency

BMG’s range of BTC bearings and components – which is manufactured exclusively for BMG to stringent quality and safety specifications – has been extended to include new bearing block units.
“These robust BTC bearing block units have been developed recently for dependable use in many rotating equipment applications in general industry and the agricultural sector,” explains Carlo Beukes, business unit manager, Bearings Division, BMG. “The newly designed red components have an improved quality housing to ensure a stronger component that will not crack in tough conditions, and a higher grade of steel for greater load capacity and speed stability. Other important advancements include an efficient amount of Shell Alvania EP2 grease, eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging materials to reduce our carbon footprint, and installation and maintenance instructions.”
These bearing block units, which are supplied with an Allen key, are available from BMG’s extended branch network as well as through the company’s online shopping platform, which adds value to BMG’s service offering and makes shopping for engineering components even more convenient.
BMG’s BTC agri-component product offering includes gearboxes designed specifically for packhouses, harrow discs, PTO and yokes, hub bearing units and fertilising discs. Other components in this range include ball, taper and spherical roller bearings.
