Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors



Print this page printer friendly version

Heavy-duty connectors in various colours

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The Heavycon standard housings from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a resistant, coloured powder coating. This allows more individuality and flexibility in the realisation of machines and systems in customer-specific designs.

The colour that best suits the application or company can be selected from an extensive colour palette. The colour design also serves as a coding option, allowing for intuitive installation. The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.

The Heavycon Standard series housings are characterised by high corrosion resistance, owing to their high-quality diecast aluminium construction. Thus, they offer a high level of safety and durability. With their conductive surfaces and seals, they are also suitable for EMC applications. They withstand vibrations and high mechanical strain, and have a seal reliable up to IP66/IP67 degree of protection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.

Read more...
Failsafe networking of photovoltaic systems
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.

Read more...
How to achieve sustainable manufacturing
Omron Electronics Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The industry faces the mammoth task of developing sustainable alternatives, minimising waste while saving energy and using alternative energy sources.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.

Read more...
Phoenix Contact launches Energy Solution Partner programme
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The concept is a win-win for end-customers, Energy Solution Partners and Phoenix Contact alike.

Read more...
Appointment
Phoenix Contact News
Craig Gibbs has joined Phoenix Contact’s team as the business unit manager for the company’s DC portfolio.      

Read more...
High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
With Power-over-Link and Power-over-Ethernet functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with a high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved