Heavy-duty connectors in various colours

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

The Heavycon standard housings from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a resistant, coloured powder coating. This allows more individuality and flexibility in the realisation of machines and systems in customer-specific designs.

The colour that best suits the application or company can be selected from an extensive colour palette. The colour design also serves as a coding option, allowing for intuitive installation. The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.

The Heavycon Standard series housings are characterised by high corrosion resistance, owing to their high-quality diecast aluminium construction. Thus, they offer a high level of safety and durability. With their conductive surfaces and seals, they are also suitable for EMC applications. They withstand vibrations and high mechanical strain, and have a seal reliable up to IP66/IP67 degree of protection.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





