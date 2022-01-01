Heavy-duty connectors in various colours

The Heavycon standard housings from Phoenix Contact are now also available with a resistant, coloured powder coating. This allows more individuality and flexibility in the realisation of machines and systems in customer-specific designs.
The colour that best suits the application or company can be selected from an extensive colour palette. The colour design also serves as a coding option, allowing for intuitive installation. The housings can be ordered in batches as small as 1, and individual interfaces can be easily configured and conveniently ordered online.
The Heavycon Standard series housings are characterised by high corrosion resistance, owing to their high-quality diecast aluminium construction. Thus, they offer a high level of safety and durability. With their conductive surfaces and seals, they are also suitable for EMC applications. They withstand vibrations and high mechanical strain, and have a seal reliable up to IP66/IP67 degree of protection.
Read more...Failsafe networking of photovoltaic systems Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
Zebotec’s large free-standing systems come with their own challenges, but for its floating power stations on bodies of water, wireless Ethernet networking is the only sensible solution.
Read more...Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.
Read more...Narrow power supply with a high power density Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.