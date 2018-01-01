Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Women thrive at the coalface of BI’s sales and customer service

August 2022 News

Two women at the coalface of Bearing International’s sales and customer service operation agree that traditionally male-dominated technical industries are slowly bearing the fruit of increased diversity and inclusion policies. This is especially true on the occasion of Women’s Day on 9 August, with this year’s theme being ‘Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future’.

The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign that links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030. Gender equality in this timeframe requires urgent action to eliminate the many root causes of discrimination that still curtail women’s rights in the private and public domain.


Thato Esther Kekana.

On this issue, progress is being made on several fronts, according to Bearings International’s (BI) Thato Esther Kekana: “There has been progress in terms of diversity and inclusion, especially on the sales side, where we now have black women who are external sales representatives. I hope in the next couple of years to see more women at BI in management roles, especially at branch level.”

Thato’s main responsibilities are to increase sales prospects by reaching out to potential new customers. She also introduces new products and provides solutions to specific customer requirements. In this way, she plays a direct and integral role in reinforcing the company’s values and the brand itself. She obtained her Diploma in Marketing Management in 2018, commencing her career at BI in 2020 as a sales intern and quickly working her way up to internal salesperson. “When the opportunity arose, I had the experience to apply for my current position and was fortunate enough to get it,” she says.

Khutso Mokwena concurs that the types of industries that BI services, from general engineering to mining, are showing green shoots in terms of diversity and inclusion. “I feel we are moving in a progressive direction as I see more females in leadership positions,” she says. However, stereotypes persist, especially due to the highly competitive nature of business. “But females are advancing in these technical industries,” notes Khutso. As an external sales representative, her main task is to provide field sales with leads for new and existing customers in industries as diverse as manufacturing and food and beverage.


Khutso Mokwena.

Khutso also works closely with the company’s product managers and business development leaders to promote the diverse solutions and high-end brands that BI distributes. She has a fitter-and-turner certificate from the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA), in addition to having completed various sales and marketing courses.

She is thankful for the opportunities that BI has afforded her. Thato concurs: “There are so many wonderful things about working for BI. I enjoy the company culture and have found my colleagues to have been supportive throughout my time here. I have been provided with any training I have requested.” It is this support and encouragement that makes both women confident about their continued future in both BI and in South Africa’s industrial landscape.

Thato’s advice to women contemplating a similar career is: “Do not compare yourself to others. Work hard, as no job is beneath you. Soak up the knowledge available to you. Do not be discouraged or demotivated. Keep going. Always show yourself and others respect. Do not be too proud to ask for help when you need it. Always have a goal in mind and a path of how to achieve it.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 0000
Email: info@bearings.co.za
www: www.bearings.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Bearings International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
More women to be capped at MUT’s Women’s Month graduation
News
All told, 990 women will graduate from the Faculty of Management Sciences, 308 from the Faculty of Natural Sciences, and 310 from the Faculty of Engineering.

Read more...
Hitachi Energy is championing its Diversity 360 approach
News
In recognition of Women’s Month, the company highlighted the achievements of exceptional local female talent by profiling three leading women who form part of the company’s South African operations.

Read more...
LTM garners prestigious global ‘green energy’ award
News
The company was awarded for the AEE Innovator of 2022 the Enhanced Smart Utility Management System (eSUMS), which helps clients reduce their utility costs and boost their climate change mitigation contribution.

Read more...
Attaining a sustainable legacy
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) Editor's Choice News
Through this quagmire of crises and uncertainties, the wheels of industry must continue to turn if we are to sustain our modern way of life, and those wheels are, either directly or indirectly, powered by electricity.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Today’s seed, tomorrow’s shade
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Today’s captains of industry did not create the environmental problems we face, but they inherited this poisoned chalice and so it falls upon them to rinse it clean.

Read more...
From Industry 4.0 to Industry Green.0
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice News
As sustainability becomes a business imperative for manufacturing organisations, they must incorporate sustainability goals into every step of the business lifecycle – because purpose and profit must go hand in hand.

Read more...
Strong order intake, record revenues for Atlas Copco
News
The demand for Atlas Copco’s products and services remained high for the second quarter of 2022, and order volumes increased markedly in all business areas compared to the previous year.

Read more...
Zest WEG poised for African growth
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG’s drive on local manufacture and local sourcing is consistent with WEG’s global approach of maximising local content and procurement wherever possible.

Read more...
Proud milestone for Bearings International
Bearings International Motion Control & Drives
“We are definitely one of the longest-serving Cooper distributors in the world. It is a fantastic achievement, especially as it remains one of our top-selling brands.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved