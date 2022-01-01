Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray

August 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.

The splice boxes ensure continuously reliable, real-time data transmission even in harsh environments. With their compact and uniform design, they provide ample interior space for the secure connection of fibre-optics. The splice boxes are available in connection versions with 6 x LC duplex, 6 x SC duplex or 6 x ST duplex connections.

The patented pigtail tray in the device’s interior enables the convenient splicing of the fibres and enables minimal, yet safe, bending radii. This pre-assembled, ready-to-splice design significantly reduces installation time. With their intuitive front-panel operation and a consistent product design, the splice boxes also improve clarity in the control cabinet. Various mounting options for the DIN-rail adaptor allow for mounting in three positioning directions.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





