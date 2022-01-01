Supplements for splice boxes with patented pigtail tray

Phoenix Contact is supplementing the compact splice/distributor boxes in the FDX 20 series for DIN-rail mounting with additional types of fibres and couplings.
The splice boxes ensure continuously reliable, real-time data transmission even in harsh environments. With their compact and uniform design, they provide ample interior space for the secure connection of fibre-optics. The splice boxes are available in connection versions with 6 x LC duplex, 6 x SC duplex or 6 x ST duplex connections.
The patented pigtail tray in the device’s interior enables the convenient splicing of the fibres and enables minimal, yet safe, bending radii. This pre-assembled, ready-to-splice design significantly reduces installation time. With their intuitive front-panel operation and a consistent product design, the splice boxes also improve clarity in the control cabinet. Various mounting options for the DIN-rail adaptor allow for mounting in three positioning directions.
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.
Narrow power supply with a high power density
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.