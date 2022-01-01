Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Find compressed air leaks to save costs

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Rolling Stage 6 load shedding has focused many engineers’ minds on making efficient use of the available energy, especially if the power source is their own generator set. Compressed air is a major consumer of power in any factory, and much of it ends up as air leaks in the factory distribution system. Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not provide the rated airflow rates. Energy wastage is not sustainable and escalates production costs.

Benchmarking compressed air usage

Artic Driers International provides clients with efficiency tests that show the actual kilowatts consumed per cubic metre. Establishing compressor efficiency in this way highlights the poor performers in a company’s fleet. Along with this, Artic provides localised, mobile airflow monitoring of any pipework system, including airline velocity, dewpoint and pressure, and even the water consumption of the compressor.

Velocity measurement is a good way of identifying when a pipeline is becoming too small for the existing airflows – undersized pipes restrict airflow and decrease the pressure available to the applications, and waste precious electrical power as a result.

The use of a fixed-installation, S305 dewpoint monitor is a low-cost way of monitoring an existing air dryer’s dewpoint performance at a very reasonable price. This can be connected to a scada system to produce performance reports.

Mobile quality testing

For clients that require ISO 8573 air auditing in a mobile format, Artic is able to monitor particle, dewpoint and residual oil levels from one mobile S600 audit box, which also has the ability to monitor gases. The company can perform audits on a routine rotation to ensure that clinics and hospitals comply with in-house and international standards.

Ultrasonic leak detection

Artic also offers compressed air and vacuum and steam ultrasonic leak detection, allowing it to verify the volume of a leak as well as the cost of the wastage. This is an effective, systematic way of quickly eliminating wasted compressed air from your system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Email: allen@articdriers.co.za
www: www.articdriers.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Artic Driers International


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Research progresses into direct air capture technology with added value
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The ZSW has been conducting research for many years and has already demonstrated the feasibility of efficient, easily scalable and, most importantly, cost-effective DAC technologies.

Read more...
Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.

Read more...
Meeting the challenges of water management with sensor technology
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Holistic solutions for the automation and monitoring of plants are a key element for the efficient and sustainable water supply of the future.

Read more...
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This wizard-guided Liquistation CSF28 excels at basic applications in wastewater treatment plants and sewage networks.

Read more...
Near-infrared process photometer
SECO Process Instrumentation Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Read more...
Cold storage is key to SA food production
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A critical enabling factor to support growth is a combination of investing in the latest refrigeration technology, and improving the capacity and reliability of cold storage infrastructure.

Read more...
Using local talent to execute risk-based gas mapping studies
Proconics Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This new approach builds on international best practice. Proconics engineers worked in close collaboration with a simulation platform developer to expand and improve upon the capability to solve bespoke problems.

Read more...
Portable benchtop gas analyser
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Servoflex MiniFoodPack 5200 provides dependable quality control and checking of gas mixtures in modified atmosphere packaging.

Read more...
Process photometer performs in-line measurement in real time
SECO Process Instrumentation Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Standard features include 16 linearisation tables for switching between multiple products, remote zeroing, automatic cell cleaning cycle and signal filtering.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved