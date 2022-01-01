Find compressed air leaks to save costs

Rolling Stage 6 load shedding has focused many engineers’ minds on making efficient use of the available energy, especially if the power source is their own generator set. Compressed air is a major consumer of power in any factory, and much of it ends up as air leaks in the factory distribution system. Energy is easily wasted by poorly performing air compressors that waste electricity and do not provide the rated airflow rates. Energy wastage is not sustainable and escalates production costs.

Benchmarking compressed air usage

Artic Driers International provides clients with efficiency tests that show the actual kilowatts consumed per cubic metre. Establishing compressor efficiency in this way highlights the poor performers in a company’s fleet. Along with this, Artic provides localised, mobile airflow monitoring of any pipework system, including airline velocity, dewpoint and pressure, and even the water consumption of the compressor.

Velocity measurement is a good way of identifying when a pipeline is becoming too small for the existing airflows – undersized pipes restrict airflow and decrease the pressure available to the applications, and waste precious electrical power as a result.

The use of a fixed-installation, S305 dewpoint monitor is a low-cost way of monitoring an existing air dryer’s dewpoint performance at a very reasonable price. This can be connected to a scada system to produce performance reports.

Mobile quality testing

For clients that require ISO 8573 air auditing in a mobile format, Artic is able to monitor particle, dewpoint and residual oil levels from one mobile S600 audit box, which also has the ability to monitor gases. The company can perform audits on a routine rotation to ensure that clinics and hospitals comply with in-house and international standards.

Ultrasonic leak detection

Artic also offers compressed air and vacuum and steam ultrasonic leak detection, allowing it to verify the volume of a leak as well as the cost of the wastage. This is an effective, systematic way of quickly eliminating wasted compressed air from your system.

