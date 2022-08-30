Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

LTM garners prestigious global ‘green energy’ award

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2022 News

LTM’s recent 10th anniversary celebration continued with the winning of its second international award, the AEE Innovator of 2022, following the Top Most Green Leaders Global award earlier in the year. In addition, LTM Group won the local SAEE (South African Energy Efficiency Confederation) energy awards in the commercial and innovation category.


Dhevan Pillay, CEO of LTM Energy Group, showing off some of the company’s previous energy awards.

Dhevan Pillay, CEO of LTM Energy Group, will be presented with this international award on 20 September 2022 in Atlanta, USA. The award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and innovation in promoting renewable, green or other smart energy technologies.

He won this award for the development of the Enhanced Smart Utility Management System (eSUMS), helping companies to not only reduce their utility costs but also boost their climate change mitigation contribution.

“As the founder of LTM Energy, my goal has always been to leave a mark on the world that our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids will enjoy. With 10 years of planning, hard work and self-discipline by the entire LTM family, it was possible,” said Pillay.

The software is utilised by LTM Energy clients locally and internationally to report on greenhouse gases, comply with carbon taxes and set science-based targets, as well as saving companies millions through efficient utility management.

This business intelligence tool provides a platform for demand management and an end-to-end revenue management solution for electricity, water, diesel, solar and gas smart metering systems including Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Inefficiencies are addressed by the software throughout the day to improve utility savings, enabling long-term planning. It ultimately contributes to long-term sustainability by reducing operational costs and enhancing the bottom line of the customer.

Over the past decade, LTM Energy has made every effort to ensure that an investment in its technology and software pays back handsomely for its clients. “It is indeed a great feeling to be part of the LTM family. Through LTM’s innovation, our staff’s initiative and dedication, their outputs have risen above the expected to something much more,” highlighted Pieter Brand, LTM Energy’s COO.

Developed locally and in-house, eSUMS is based on years of experience working with sustainability engineers, combined with specialists in artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is a proudly South African product that will be rolled out into Africa, or globally for that matter.

Professor Ijumba, who heads up LTM Energy Group’s training academy, explained that “LTM is actively and consistently focusing on efforts to negate climate change. We pride ourselves on using smart technologies and processes to improve people’s lives whilst saving our planet. It is indeed great to do something that our entire team is passionate about.”

LTM Energy is readying for the rollout of eSUMS in 13 African countries, with many of its clients responding to climate change calls to limit temperature increases to 1,5°C as per the Paris Agreement.

In summary, Dhevan Pillay added: “This is really an amazing time for the energy industry. We are especially humbled and grateful to our valued clients for affording us the opportunity to partner with them on their environmental sustainability journey to becoming less reliant on fossil fuels that harm our environment. It is indeed most rewarding that LTM’s efforts to help secure a ‘greener’ future for our country have been recognised internationally.”

For more information contact Sasha Lee Pather, LTM Energy, +27 11 042 3027, sasha@ltmenergy.co.za, www.ltmenergy.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Polytech Africa’s 2022 mechatronics courses meet 4IR demands
News
Students are set to be examined through continuous and final summative assessments that combine simulation, practical and theoretical aspects, as part of merSETA/QCTO accreditation requirements.

Read more...
RS Components to exhibit at Africa’s largest industrial expo
RS Components SA News
The country’s largest trade show is set to make its return after a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.

Read more...
The MEST Africa Challenge is on for 2022
News
MEST Africa has officially announced the opening of applications, for which entries will be accepted until 30 August 2022 through the competition’s online application portal.

Read more...
Siemens acquires Zona Technology, boosts Xcelerator capabilities
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has entered into an agreement to acquire Zona Technology, a specialist in the field of aeroelastic simulation solutions.

Read more...
Danfoss to apply for Guinness World Record
Danfoss News
The islands of Ærø and Als in Southern Denmark are connected by Ellen, the longest ranging fully electric ferry in the world. Ellen set a new world record on 9 June 2022. On her return from a conference ...

Read more...
BI launches new e-commerce platform
Bearings International News
Bearings International (BI) is entering the fast-growing realm of e-commerce by expanding its current website to provide more detailed information. “The aim is to create a 24/7 access experience for ...

Read more...
Emerson announces net-zero targets
Emerson Automation Solutions News
In its recently published 2021 ESG report, the company lays out plans to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 and a net-zero value chain by 2045.

Read more...
Seriti buys majority stake in Windlab Africa’s 3,5 GW renewables assets
News
Seriti’s CEO says: “Our commitment to the responsible and reliable production of coal for both domestic consumption and exports remains unwavering.”

Read more...
New features, products and learning at this year’s Electra Mining Africa
Specialised Exhibitions News
Topics presented by industry experts will be aligned to the show’s theme days: automation, innovation, safety, future skills and South African Day.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved