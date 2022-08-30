LTM garners prestigious global ‘green energy’ award

LTM’s recent 10th anniversary celebration continued with the winning of its second international award, the AEE Innovator of 2022, following the Top Most Green Leaders Global award earlier in the year. In addition, LTM Group won the local SAEE (South African Energy Efficiency Confederation) energy awards in the commercial and innovation category.



Dhevan Pillay, CEO of LTM Energy Group, showing off some of the company’s previous energy awards.

Dhevan Pillay, CEO of LTM Energy Group, will be presented with this international award on 20 September 2022 in Atlanta, USA. The award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and innovation in promoting renewable, green or other smart energy technologies.

He won this award for the development of the Enhanced Smart Utility Management System (eSUMS), helping companies to not only reduce their utility costs but also boost their climate change mitigation contribution.

“As the founder of LTM Energy, my goal has always been to leave a mark on the world that our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids will enjoy. With 10 years of planning, hard work and self-discipline by the entire LTM family, it was possible,” said Pillay.

The software is utilised by LTM Energy clients locally and internationally to report on greenhouse gases, comply with carbon taxes and set science-based targets, as well as saving companies millions through efficient utility management.

This business intelligence tool provides a platform for demand management and an end-to-end revenue management solution for electricity, water, diesel, solar and gas smart metering systems including Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Inefficiencies are addressed by the software throughout the day to improve utility savings, enabling long-term planning. It ultimately contributes to long-term sustainability by reducing operational costs and enhancing the bottom line of the customer.

Over the past decade, LTM Energy has made every effort to ensure that an investment in its technology and software pays back handsomely for its clients. “It is indeed a great feeling to be part of the LTM family. Through LTM’s innovation, our staff’s initiative and dedication, their outputs have risen above the expected to something much more,” highlighted Pieter Brand, LTM Energy’s COO.

Developed locally and in-house, eSUMS is based on years of experience working with sustainability engineers, combined with specialists in artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is a proudly South African product that will be rolled out into Africa, or globally for that matter.

Professor Ijumba, who heads up LTM Energy Group’s training academy, explained that “LTM is actively and consistently focusing on efforts to negate climate change. We pride ourselves on using smart technologies and processes to improve people’s lives whilst saving our planet. It is indeed great to do something that our entire team is passionate about.”

LTM Energy is readying for the rollout of eSUMS in 13 African countries, with many of its clients responding to climate change calls to limit temperature increases to 1,5°C as per the Paris Agreement.

In summary, Dhevan Pillay added: “This is really an amazing time for the energy industry. We are especially humbled and grateful to our valued clients for affording us the opportunity to partner with them on their environmental sustainability journey to becoming less reliant on fossil fuels that harm our environment. It is indeed most rewarding that LTM’s efforts to help secure a ‘greener’ future for our country have been recognised internationally.”

For more information contact Sasha Lee Pather, LTM Energy, +27 11 042 3027, sasha@ltmenergy.co.za, www.ltmenergy.co.za





