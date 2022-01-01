Strong order intake, record revenues for Atlas Copco

July 2022 News

The demand for Atlas Copco’s products and services remained high for the second quarter of 2022, and order volumes increased markedly in all business areas compared to the previous year. Double-digit order growth was achieved in all regions.

“To meet the continued challenges connected to supply chain disruptions, the whole organisation has worked hard to increase capabilities and mitigate interruptions,” said Mats Rahmström, president and CEO of the Atlas Copco Group. “We are pleased to see that customers continue to choose our products and service solutions.”

Orders received in the second quarter grew to MSEK 41 010 (Swedish krona), an organic growth of 13%, and revenues increased 8% organically to MSEK 33 111, a new record level. Operating profit was MSEK 7279, corresponding to a margin of 22%. Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 7042, corresponding to a margin of 21,3%. Return on capital employed was 28%.

Looking ahead, in the near term, Atlas Copco expects that its customers’ activity level will be lower than in the second quarter. “This quarter we have announced new investments in Belgium and South Korea, as well as several new acquisitions,” said Rahmström. “Our strong local presence in terms of people and R&D, combined with local manufacturing, is an advantage and we continue to invest in our competitiveness.”

