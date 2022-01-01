Editor's Choice
Process photometer performs in-line measurement in real time

August 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

The Kemtrak DCP007 process analyser is a high-performance, fibre-optic-coupled photometer for high-resolution, real-time, in-line concentration and colour measurement. Modern LED light source technology ensures maintenance-free and drift-free operation with exceptionally high precision.

The instrument’s industrial-grade measurement cells with scratch-resistant sapphire windows contain no electronics or moving parts, making them ideal for both ordinary and hazardous area use. A validation and calibration accessory traceable to NIST standards is available to assure measurement confidence while saving valuable time and resources.

Standard features include 16 linearisation tables for switching between multiple products, remote zeroing, automatic cell cleaning cycle and signal filtering. A built-in graphical Internet-based interface allows remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Dual-wavelength operation automatically compensates for sample turbidity and/or fouling of the optical windows, and four-channel measurement technology ensures drift- and trouble-free operation. Typical applications include colour scales, chemical concentration measurement, and leak, carryover and interface detection.

For more information contact SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 11 452 1390, sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com


Email: sales@seco-pi.com
www: www.seco-pi.com
Mediclinic bolsters gas leak detection with Fluke acoustic imager
Comtest Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Preventing leaks in hospitals has positive implications for the environment, but a significant leak of N2O or O2 in a hospital can represent a serious health hazard.

Read more...
Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This wizard-guided Liquistation CSF28 excels at basic applications in wastewater treatment plants and sewage networks.

Read more...
Near-infrared process photometer
SECO Process Instrumentation Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Read more...
Cold storage is key to SA food production
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A critical enabling factor to support growth is a combination of investing in the latest refrigeration technology, and improving the capacity and reliability of cold storage infrastructure.

Read more...
Using local talent to execute risk-based gas mapping studies
Proconics Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This new approach builds on international best practice. Proconics engineers worked in close collaboration with a simulation platform developer to expand and improve upon the capability to solve bespoke problems.

Read more...
Portable benchtop gas analyser
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Servoflex MiniFoodPack 5200 provides dependable quality control and checking of gas mixtures in modified atmosphere packaging.

Read more...
Doctored diesel is dangerous
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Small amounts of illuminating paraffin may not affect the properties of diesel enough for it to fail SABS specifications, so it can be present even if the fuel passes standard tests.

Read more...
Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new laboratory portfolio combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values for pH, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen.

Read more...
Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.

Read more...
Non-nuclear slurry density meter
Allpronix Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.

Read more...










