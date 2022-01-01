Process photometer performs in-line measurement in real time

August 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

The Kemtrak DCP007 process analyser is a high-performance, fibre-optic-coupled photometer for high-resolution, real-time, in-line concentration and colour measurement. Modern LED light source technology ensures maintenance-free and drift-free operation with exceptionally high precision.

The instrument’s industrial-grade measurement cells with scratch-resistant sapphire windows contain no electronics or moving parts, making them ideal for both ordinary and hazardous area use. A validation and calibration accessory traceable to NIST standards is available to assure measurement confidence while saving valuable time and resources.

Standard features include 16 linearisation tables for switching between multiple products, remote zeroing, automatic cell cleaning cycle and signal filtering. A built-in graphical Internet-based interface allows remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.

Dual-wavelength operation automatically compensates for sample turbidity and/or fouling of the optical windows, and four-channel measurement technology ensures drift- and trouble-free operation. Typical applications include colour scales, chemical concentration measurement, and leak, carryover and interface detection.

For more information contact SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 11 452 1390 , sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com

Credit(s)

SECO Process Instrumentation





