High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders

The Gigabit Ethernet extenders from Phoenix Contact enable broadband applications up to 1 Gbps over any two-wire cables and coaxial cables. Ranges of up to 1 km can be achieved with the devices (up to 100 m at 1 Gbps), putting them ahead of the Ethernet standard. Existing cables can be used to set up future-proof Ethernet applications, saving on raw material resources and minimising investment costs of installations.
With Power-over-Link (PoL) and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines. This eliminates the need to install power supplies at the remote PoE devices. The plug-and-play installation of the extenders offers a particularly flexible network design, from a point-to-point and line structure, to a star structure.
The Gigabit Ethernet extenders are particularly suitable for video surveillance, as modern video technology places high demands on the network infrastructure, which can be quite extensive.
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.
Appointment
News
Craig Gibbs has joined Phoenix Contact’s team as the business unit manager for the company’s DC portfolio.
Ready for industrial network evolution?
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
To prepare for the future, it is time for industrial networks to evolve, and Moxa is committed to helping them take the leap towards the next generation of networking.
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Electrical Power & Protection
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.
Are engineers equipped with 4IR skills?
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Technology has evolved exponentially in the last 10 years, much faster than the 10 years before. A gap will undoubtedly develop if technology evolves faster than our skills. Therefore, we must start immediately identifying the gaps and what 4IR skills we need to fill them.
Valmet mobile maintenance app
IT in Manufacturing
VMM meets industrial cybersecurity standards, follows all best practices and guidelines, and is audited by an accredited service provider.
Business platform to accelerate digital transformation
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. The business platform makes digital transformation easier, faster and scalable.