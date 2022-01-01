Editor's Choice
High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders

August 2022 IT in Manufacturing

The Gigabit Ethernet extenders from Phoenix Contact enable broadband applications up to 1 Gbps over any two-wire cables and coaxial cables. Ranges of up to 1 km can be achieved with the devices (up to 100 m at 1 Gbps), putting them ahead of the Ethernet standard. Existing cables can be used to set up future-proof Ethernet applications, saving on raw material resources and minimising investment costs of installations.

With Power-over-Link (PoL) and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines. This eliminates the need to install power supplies at the remote PoE devices. The plug-and-play installation of the extenders offers a particularly flexible network design, from a point-to-point and line structure, to a star structure.

The Gigabit Ethernet extenders are particularly suitable for video surveillance, as modern video technology places high demands on the network infrastructure, which can be quite extensive.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.

Read more...
Phoenix Contact launches Energy Solution Partner programme
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The concept is a win-win for end-customers, Energy Solution Partners and Phoenix Contact alike.

Read more...
Appointment
Phoenix Contact News
Craig Gibbs has joined Phoenix Contact’s team as the business unit manager for the company’s DC portfolio.      

Read more...
Ready for industrial network evolution?
RJ Connect Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
To prepare for the future, it is time for industrial networks to evolve, and Moxa is committed to helping them take the leap towards the next generation of networking.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.

Read more...
Are engineers equipped with 4IR skills?
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Technology has evolved exponentially in the last 10 years, much faster than the 10 years before. A gap will undoubtedly develop if technology evolves faster than our skills. Therefore, we must start immediately identifying the gaps and what 4IR skills we need to fill them.

Read more...
Valmet mobile maintenance app
Valmet Automation IT in Manufacturing
VMM meets industrial cybersecurity standards, follows all best practices and guidelines, and is audited by an accredited service provider.

Read more...
Business platform to accelerate digital transformation
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has launched an open digital business platform, Siemens Xcelerator, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. The business platform makes digital transformation easier, faster and scalable.

Read more...
South African manufacturing sector’s readiness for Industry 4.0
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
New research from PwC’s Insights into the I4.0 Readiness of SA Manufacturing 2022 report shows that I4.0 tools have the ability to increase the quality, flexibility, performance and overall competitiveness of the manufacturing sector. 

Read more...










