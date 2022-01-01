High-speed Ethernet up to 1 km with Gigabit Ethernet extenders

August 2022 IT in Manufacturing

The Gigabit Ethernet extenders from Phoenix Contact enable broadband applications up to 1 Gbps over any two-wire cables and coaxial cables. Ranges of up to 1 km can be achieved with the devices (up to 100 m at 1 Gbps), putting them ahead of the Ethernet standard. Existing cables can be used to set up future-proof Ethernet applications, saving on raw material resources and minimising investment costs of installations.

With Power-over-Link (PoL) and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) functions, the entire Gigabit Ethernet extender network and connected PoE devices are supplied with power via the data lines. This eliminates the need to install power supplies at the remote PoE devices. The plug-and-play installation of the extenders offers a particularly flexible network design, from a point-to-point and line structure, to a star structure.

The Gigabit Ethernet extenders are particularly suitable for video surveillance, as modern video technology places high demands on the network infrastructure, which can be quite extensive.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





