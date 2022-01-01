SAIMC: Durban branch

John Owen-Ellis (right) thanks Sagadevan Kanniappen for his presentation.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its July technology meeting at the new Premier Splendid Inn. Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications. He drew attention to the need for knowledge of the process so that aspects such as vibration, material compatibility and pressure surges are taken into account when selecting the most appropriate protection.

Kanniappen has been involved in the instrumentation and control industry for the past seven years, having worked in various roles in sales, research and development, and field service. At WIKA, he holds the position of product specialist, with a focus on assisting customers with practical and economical engineered solutions for demanding applications where standard field instrumentation alone will not suffice. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering as well as certificates in control systems and project management.

His presentation had no commercial bias, was very comprehensive, and the audience participation and feedback demonstrated keen interest by attendees. The SAIMC Durban management team expressed its thanks to WIKA and Kanniappen for their participation.

