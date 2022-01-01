Appointment
August 2022
News
Craig Gibbs has joined Phoenix Contact’s team as the business unit manager for the company’s DC portfolio.
Credit(s)
Phoenix Contact
Further reading:
New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).
The company
...
Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver.
Read more...
Narrow power supply with high power density Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.
Read more...
Strong order intake, record revenues for Atlas Copco
News
The demand for Atlas Copco’s products and services remained high for the second quarter of 2022, and order volumes increased markedly in all business areas compared to the previous year.
Read more...
Zest WEG poised for African growth Zest WEG Group Africa
News
Zest WEG’s drive on local manufacture and local sourcing is consistent with WEG’s global approach of maximising local content and procurement wherever possible.
Read more...
Rockwell appoints Kenyan distributor for East African market Rockwell Automation
News
Multivista specialises in taking care of industrial equipment throughout its lifecycle, owing to the company’s strong after-sales support.
Read more...
Forge Academy & Labs partners with MICT SETA
News
This new partnership comes at a time when more than half of youth worldwide will not have the necessary skills to excel in Industry 4.0.
Read more...
Momentum behind collision prevention on mines
News
Booyco Electronics CEO, Anton Lourens, says that – despite the challenges – there is both the will and the collaboration to allow mines to benefit from the innovations in this field.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Beware the somewhat knowledgeable engineer Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
‘Somewhat knowledgeable’ is functionally equivalent to ‘partially ignorant’, and in the engineering world that is simply not good enough.
Read more...
Young unemployed graduate gets kickstart to his career ABB South Africa (Motion)
Editor's Choice News
The training provided by ABB is hands-on and will see Momelezi Sifumba rotate through different departments and activities to ensure his practical experience is as well-rounded as possible.
Read more...