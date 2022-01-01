Permanently precise flow measurement

The FMQ electromagnetic flow meter from Anderson-Negele is a tried and tested, versatile, robust and reliable device for all conductive media. The performance spectrum is tailored to almost all applications, including dosing and filling.

Flex-Hybrid technology empowers the device to transmit sensor data in IO-Link, analog 4-20 mA, or both in parallel. Bidirectional communication enables status control at any time, as well as preventive maintenance to avoid production downtimes. Installation and commissioning time and cost are reduced thanks to plug-and-play technology, and sensor replacement is easier than ever thanks to the ‘Smart Replace Design’ principle with automatic detection, configuration and parameterisation.

Proven and tested in practice for lasting precision, the small size of the measuring body and electronics enable simple, vibration-insensitive integration into almost all applications. The magnetic field coils of the measuring system are completely encapsulated, which guarantees permanently reliable, precise measurement results even in very harsh environments with strong vibrations or pressure surges.

The entire sensor is made of stainless steel 1.4404 and is consistently protected against moisture, corrosion and vibration. The measuring tube lining in the transducer is made of high-quality PFA and is vacuum-proof and piggable. The FMQ is suitable for process temperatures up to 100°C and is clean-in-place (CIP)-capable up to 130°C for a maximum of 30 minutes.

The FMQ’s integrated, automatic signal processing always ensures correct measured values, even when changing media (e.g. milk/CIP cleaner). A user-friendly, rotatable display with optical buttons allows for quick and easy programming without opening the housing, and without mechanical buttons that are susceptible to interference.

Thanks to the manufacturer-independent process connection with standard aseptic flange, hygienic installation is accommodated for all pipe standards from DN10 to DN150. The rotatable electronics housing with illuminated graphic display guarantees optimum alignment and readability of the screen for all installation situations. A remote version is also optionally available, allowing the electronics unit to be installed at up to 10 metres from the sensor.

