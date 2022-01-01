Non-contact microwave limit switch

The MWS-ST/SR microwave sensor, made by Wadeco, is a level switch consisting of a transmitter (MWS-ST) and a receiver (MWS-SR) installed face-to-face. The transmitter emits a continuous, low-power microwave beam towards the receiver and an output relay is released when the beam is obstructed.

The sensor has ample application possibilities across all areas of industry where highly reliable, non-contact level detection is required. The sensor is generally used for process control by monitoring the presence or absence of product, flow/no-flow conditions and point level detection in bins and silos. The sensor may also be used as a proximity switch for detection of vehicles such as dump trucks and rail cars.

The MWS-ST/SR level switch is the first of its kind to utilise the heterodyne detection method rather than the diode detection method. This produces an output that is proportional to the received power level, whereas the diode detection method gives detection output that is proportional to the square of the received power level. Therefore, the heterodyne method significantly increases operating range/penetrability without any increase in the power of the transmitted microwave radiation.

