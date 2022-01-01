Editor's Choice
Non-contact microwave limit switch

July 2022 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

The MWS-ST/SR microwave sensor, made by Wadeco, is a level switch consisting of a transmitter (MWS-ST) and a receiver (MWS-SR) installed face-to-face. The transmitter emits a continuous, low-power microwave beam towards the receiver and an output relay is released when the beam is obstructed.

The sensor has ample application possibilities across all areas of industry where highly reliable, non-contact level detection is required. The sensor is generally used for process control by monitoring the presence or absence of product, flow/no-flow conditions and point level detection in bins and silos. The sensor may also be used as a proximity switch for detection of vehicles such as dump trucks and rail cars.

The MWS-ST/SR level switch is the first of its kind to utilise the heterodyne detection method rather than the diode detection method. This produces an output that is proportional to the received power level, whereas the diode detection method gives detection output that is proportional to the square of the received power level. Therefore, the heterodyne method significantly increases operating range/penetrability without any increase in the power of the transmitted microwave radiation.


Further reading:

Non-nuclear slurry density meter
Allpronix Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch
Allpronix Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The Korenix Jetnet 7628XP is an Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch with a 10G backbone capability and 4x 10G SFP ports. This Layer 3 managed switch can operate in extremely harsh environments.

Read more...
New user-friendly modular controller
Allpronix PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements.

Read more...
Wireless communication and control of electro-pneumatic manifolds and IO
SMC Corporation South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
SMC analysed the control of manifolds-in-motion, where the physical removal of communications cables is desirable. Applications include manifolds mounted on robot gripper assemblies or rotating tables. ...

Read more...
Valves for motorised open/close functions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The valves’ robust, self-locking linear actuator has a safety switch-off function with overload protection, a manual override and an optical position indicator.

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates 1st anniversary
News Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The company specialises in the design and manufacture of slurry-related valves, and works closely with sister company, BMG.

Read more...
Actuator retrofit gives Indian airport critical performance data
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Since a reduction in downtime was of critical concern, the customer signed up to a service agreement as part of Rotork’s Lifetime Management programme.

Read more...
Balluff adds wireless solution to IO-Link portfolio
Allpronix Industrial Computer Hardware Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Balluff’s portfolio expands with its IO-Link Wireless variant for a fast, reliable and flexible solution that guarantees consistent system integration and compatibility.

Read more...
Rotork actuators installed at Beijing’s second international airport
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The pump room, oil tanks, oil station and landing field ground wells use the company’s actuators to operate a variety of valve types.

Read more...
Festo campaign highlights process automation solutions
Festo South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo aims to aid its process automation customers to thrive even during unpredictable periods, by continually analysing the value-creation chain and communicating with its customers to understand their needs.

Read more...










