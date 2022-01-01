Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling

July 2022Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Liquistation CSF28 water sampler from Endress+Hauser complies with worldwide water regulations and offers a state-of-the-art cooling system to ensure excellent safety for samples. Operators of wastewater treatment plants can benefit from easy, wizard-guided programming and tool-free maintenance to streamline operations and save time on everyday tasks.
The sampler focuses on basic monitoring functions. Sampling intervals are time- or flow-controlled sampling routines adapted to customer needs. This avoids confusion and unnecessary options by providing curated choices for water and wastewater sampling.
Sampling routines can be set up quickly and easily using the commissioning and programming wizard, by simply selecting all the specifications as a bottle configuration or sampling interval. Users benefit from easy handling without further training or knowledge about the sampler, and are guided through the whole setup process.
The Liquistation CSF28 allows quick and simple cleaning and maintenance. All wetted parts can be easily removed without any tools, and the user only needs to change the necessary parts, such as the vacuum or peristaltic pump.
The new service kits simplify maintenance even further – after all maintenance duties, the program can be continued without hindrance. Bottle synchronisation is ensured, and the sampling interval continues and remains in force.
The updated, state-of-the-art cooling system for the CSF28 ensures sustainable and environmentally friendly cooling of samples, since the new cooling gas it uses has a significantly reduced impact on global warming. The cooling module is available in two varnishing options. The standard varnish is resistant to corrosive environmental conditions, and solder joints are protected with an adhesive shrink tube. The extended varnish is designed for the rigours of very aggressive environments.
Read more...Near-infrared process photometer SECO Process Instrumentation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
A built-in graphical Internet-based interface enables remote operation, calibration, validation and data trending using a standard web browser.
Read more...Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround Pepperl+Fuchs
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.
Read more...Non-nuclear slurry density meter Allpronix
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.