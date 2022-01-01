Automatic water sampler with advanced cooling

The Liquistation CSF28 water sampler from Endress+Hauser complies with worldwide water regulations and offers a state-of-the-art cooling system to ensure excellent safety for samples. Operators of wastewater treatment plants can benefit from easy, wizard-guided programming and tool-free maintenance to streamline operations and save time on everyday tasks.

The sampler focuses on basic monitoring functions. Sampling intervals are time- or flow-controlled sampling routines adapted to customer needs. This avoids confusion and unnecessary options by providing curated choices for water and wastewater sampling.

Sampling routines can be set up quickly and easily using the commissioning and programming wizard, by simply selecting all the specifications as a bottle configuration or sampling interval. Users benefit from easy handling without further training or knowledge about the sampler, and are guided through the whole setup process.

The Liquistation CSF28 allows quick and simple cleaning and maintenance. All wetted parts can be easily removed without any tools, and the user only needs to change the necessary parts, such as the vacuum or peristaltic pump.





The new service kits simplify maintenance even further – after all maintenance duties, the program can be continued without hindrance. Bottle synchronisation is ensured, and the sampling interval continues and remains in force.

The updated, state-of-the-art cooling system for the CSF28 ensures sustainable and environmentally friendly cooling of samples, since the new cooling gas it uses has a significantly reduced impact on global warming. The cooling module is available in two varnishing options. The standard varnish is resistant to corrosive environmental conditions, and solder joints are protected with an adhesive shrink tube. The extended varnish is designed for the rigours of very aggressive environments.

