Battery-powered wireless I/O

July 2022 Industrial Wireless

The recently launched Elpro 415U-1 battery-powered wireless I/O is a device with smart technology providing ultra-low battery consumption with integrated wireless communications, I/O, battery, solar regulator and charging capability in an industrial IP66-rated weatherproof enclosure.

Designed with the Condor series long-range, high-speed data radio, the device has the power and flexibility to perform reliably in sprawling, harsh industrial environments. It easily integrates into existing 415U-C Condor radio networks which feed into IIoT networks utilising MQTT with Sparkplug B specifications.

The 415U-1’s ultra-low power consumption and integrated lithium battery eliminate the need for a power supply system – particularly advantageous given that the safe and secure installation of a reliable power source is a great contributor to site cost.

With the increase in the theft of copper cables and solar panels, power is often one of the biggest problems to overcome with remote installations. Normally a small 10 W solar panel will keep the unit running indefinitely. A licensed remote radio site that would have required significant solar infrastructure thus becomes quick and easy to install.

The enclosure eliminates the need for a large box, and the integrated I/O eliminates the need for any other additional I/O modules. Additional features include an SDI-12 interface for smart sensors such as wind, level, ground moisture and weather station applications.

Licensed and licence-free UHF radio options are catered for in the same unit. An RS-232/485 Modbus master interface grants the ability to directly poll Modbus RTU devices, and onboard I/O includes four digital inputs/outputs and two analog inputs. Diagnostic data is available in registers which can be sent to a scada system or base radio.

Ideal applications are the monitoring of water towers, reservoirs and flow meters, or any remote equipment that has challenges with power supply.

For more information contact Willem Krige, Tabateq, 0861 008 008 , willemk@tabateq.com, www.tabateq.com





