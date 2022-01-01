Integrated bearing assemblies for tough applications

BMG’s comprehensive range of NSK bearings extends from precision, miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications, to giant-sized bearings for the steel and mining industries.
Included in the NSK portfolio – which is one of BMG’s leading bearings brands – are integrated bearing assemblies designed especially for vibratory screen machines, which are used in arduous construction, agriculture, quarrying and mining applications.
“The BMG team is committed to working closely with customers in all industries, to investigate the source of problems and to provide cost-efficient solutions for optimum productivity of machinery, extended service life of the system and minimal maintenance requirements,” says Carlo Beukes, business unit manager for BMG’s Bearings division. “We have found that vibrating screen machine manufacturers often experience difficulties resulting from the inconsistency of bearing mountings in the shaker box assembly.
“In collaboration with NSK, our solutions encompass integrated bearing assemblies, with high-strength SG iron housings and vibratory-specification bearings. Important advantages of these customised assemblies are that manufacturers do not need to rework the designs of the system in-house, and the integrated assembly also means customers do not need to manufacture sub-components. Further benefits include ease of assembly and quick installation, which reduces the manufacturer’s costs.
“Each NSK bearing assembly unit is simply bolted down to the machine frame, which has been pre-greased and fitted with labyrinth and contact seals – ready for fit, with bearing location features. There is no need for our customers to worry about the complex assembly of bearings, seals and lubrication. In assisting with problems, we have also identified that manufacturers need assistance with reducing manufacturing costs and improving the overall performance of machines.”
NSK’s simple bolt-on assembly solutions encompass vibratory-specification bearings which reduce vibration and noise levels by as much as 50%. This integrated system also offers increased fatigue strength against vibration and shock loads. Other features include minimal wear and corrosion resistance. As a result, bearing performance and reliability are improved, manufacturing costs are reduced and the service life of the system is significantly extended.
BMG’s Bearings division has a team of qualified product specialists available to assist customers with accurate product selection and bearing failure analysis, to ensure optimum bearing life and plant availability.
Read more...An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...PC-based control for vehicles converted to electric drives
Motion Control & Drives
For small-series producers and manufacturers with a wide range of vehicle variants, being able to count on comprehensive test bench technology that is fast, flexible and cost-effective is hugely important. Kempten University of Applied Sciences has implemented a test bench just like this for ABT e-Line, allowing it to perform tasks such as testing Volkswagen vans that have been converted to an electric drive. PC-based control technology from Beckhoff serves as the central feature of the standard industrial components used.
Read more...Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...
Read more...Assembly line for the automotive industry Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
How do you design a new assembly line and go on to reduce the footprint of the concept by another quarter? And how can you later increase the productivity of this highly consolidated line even further? ...
Read more...High efficiency electric motors for mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...
Read more...Ultra-compact robot-based cake production Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
A novel solution for food manufacturing has been unveiled by confectionery manufacturer, Juchheim. Its robot, Theo, bakes high-quality Baumkuchen. This is a German style of layered cake that has become ...