Integrated bearing assemblies for tough applications

July 2022 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s comprehensive range of NSK bearings extends from precision, miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications, to giant-sized bearings for the steel and mining industries.

Included in the NSK portfolio – which is one of BMG’s leading bearings brands – are integrated bearing assemblies designed especially for vibratory screen machines, which are used in arduous construction, agriculture, quarrying and mining applications.

“The BMG team is committed to working closely with customers in all industries, to investigate the source of problems and to provide cost-efficient solutions for optimum productivity of machinery, extended service life of the system and minimal maintenance requirements,” says Carlo Beukes, business unit manager for BMG’s Bearings division. “We have found that vibrating screen machine manufacturers often experience difficulties resulting from the inconsistency of bearing mountings in the shaker box assembly.

“In collaboration with NSK, our solutions encompass integrated bearing assemblies, with high-strength SG iron housings and vibratory-specification bearings. Important advantages of these customised assemblies are that manufacturers do not need to rework the designs of the system in-house, and the integrated assembly also means customers do not need to manufacture sub-components. Further benefits include ease of assembly and quick installation, which reduces the manufacturer’s costs.

“Each NSK bearing assembly unit is simply bolted down to the machine frame, which has been pre-greased and fitted with labyrinth and contact seals – ready for fit, with bearing location features. There is no need for our customers to worry about the complex assembly of bearings, seals and lubrication. In assisting with problems, we have also identified that manufacturers need assistance with reducing manufacturing costs and improving the overall performance of machines.”

NSK’s simple bolt-on assembly solutions encompass vibratory-specification bearings which reduce vibration and noise levels by as much as 50%. This integrated system also offers increased fatigue strength against vibration and shock loads. Other features include minimal wear and corrosion resistance. As a result, bearing performance and reliability are improved, manufacturing costs are reduced and the service life of the system is significantly extended.

BMG’s Bearings division has a team of qualified product specialists available to assist customers with accurate product selection and bearing failure analysis, to ensure optimum bearing life and plant availability.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , carlob@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





