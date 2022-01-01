Editor's Choice
Plumb bob sensor for tanks and settling basins

July 2022 Level Measurement & Control

The NivoBob NB 3300 electromechanical plumb bob sensor is used for continuous level measurement of separating layers in various tanks and settling basins. The simple electromechanical measuring principle makes the NB 3300, in practice, an optimal sensor for these applications. Its precise sensitivity can be adjusted to slurries and solids in liquids, and can also be configured for use in corrosive media with increased resistance.

Users benefit from the sensor’s durable, simple and reliable measuring principle in interface layers, brushless motor for many measuring cycles in short intervals, and sensitive and flexible adjustment to slurries and solids.

The electromechanical measuring principle employed by this sensor from UWT consists of a filling weight, which is fastened to a rope or tape; a motor which drives the sensing weight on a rope/tape reeled into the container; and an electronic system which monitors when measurement starts, and evaluates the level. When the measurement begins, the sensor weight moves to the level surface and then returns immediately to the upper end/stop position. The electronics encode the travelled distance and level signal which can be read via 4-20 mA signal, relay counting pulse, Modbus RTU and Profibus DP.

This measuring principle operates in all challenging conditions within the container and for almost all bulk material applications. Special sensing weights for liquid and viscous media are available. Via the fieldbus interface, measurement systems can be simply wired and integrated into the process control management.


Email: sales@mortoncontrols.co.za
www: www.mortoncontrols.co.za
