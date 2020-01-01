Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A

July 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution. The device interfaces mounted at the front are available as male and female contacts. Integrated anti-rotation protection ensures reliable alignment in the device panel.

The innovative Duo-Unlock technology of the system ensures increased flexibility during installation and maintenance. Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver. The installation system is available with proven crimp or screw connection technology. Features such as the mechanical and colour coding also support the user with quick and error-free startup. The compact PRC 20 system extends the existing PRC 35 installation system, which is designed for the transmission of currents up to 35 A. With high degrees of protection of up to IP69 and an impact resistance up to IK08, the PRC installation system protects the power distribution system even under extreme ambient conditions.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





