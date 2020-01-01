Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A

The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution. The device interfaces mounted at the front are available as male and female contacts. Integrated anti-rotation protection ensures reliable alignment in the device panel.
The innovative Duo-Unlock technology of the system ensures increased flexibility during installation and maintenance. Depending on the conditions and standards applicable on site, users decide whether to release the connector by hand or by using a bladed screwdriver. The installation system is available with proven crimp or screw connection technology. Features such as the mechanical and colour coding also support the user with quick and error-free startup. The compact PRC 20 system extends the existing PRC 35 installation system, which is designed for the transmission of currents up to 35 A. With high degrees of protection of up to IP69 and an impact resistance up to IK08, the PRC installation system protects the power distribution system even under extreme ambient conditions.
Read more...Power supplies with EtherCAT interface Beckhoff Automation
Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously
Read more...Fuel for the future Omron Electronics
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.
Read more...Reinforced polymer IR windows R&C Instrumentation
Electrical Power & Protection
By facilitating closed-panel inspections, the use of IR windows eliminates 99,9% of arc flash triggers and completely eliminates injuries caused by accidental human contact with energised equipment during infrared inspection. However, polymer reinforced IR windows are superior to CaF2 crystal windows.
Read more...Stationary battery basics Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
There is so much terminology related to stationary batteries and it is hard to know what everything means. This is the difference between jars and straps.
Read more...Narrow power supply with a high power density Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.