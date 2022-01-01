IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation

Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. The TBEN-L-8IOL IO-Link master is now also available with an L-coded M12 power supply that enables currents of up to 16 A. The high power ports of the eight-port master enable power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power. As an IP69K device with an extended temperature range of -40 to 70°C, the rugged block module is ideal for installation at the machine. The IP20 FEN20-4IOL master for connecting four IO-Link devices is specially designed for use in restricted spaces.
Both masters simplify the integration of IO-Link devices in Profinet applications, thanks to Turck Banner’s Simple IO-Link Device Integration (SIDI). This enables devices to be integrated directly in the engineering tool – including the storage of parameters in the project. The master, with its integrated programming logic, can also manage decentralised small-scale tasks in the field. As with all multiprotocol devices, data can be queried and processed via Modbus TCP in parallel existing PLC communication.
The TBIL-L-16DXP-AUX I/O hub, with an additional power feed for applications, is a new IO-Link device for increased power requirements. The consistent galvanic isolation of voltage groups V1 and V2 enables actuators to be switched off safely in an emergency while the sensors remain activated. The I/O hub links up to 16 digital inputs or outputs with universal ports to an IO-Link master. The I/O hubs are available with a 7/8 inch or M12 power supply.
Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link Turck Banner
Temperature Measurement
Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface.
RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21 Turck Banner
IS & Ex
Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry.
Intrinsically safe EtherCAT I/O modules Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As a robust alternative to IP20 solutions with their elaborate housing protections, EPX modules with IP67 protection rating enable reliable data collection.
Extend the life of your legacy devices RJ Connect
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
If your serial-based machines or devices have been running for decades and helped your business grow, you might worry about how long you can still hold on to these assets. In this article, we highlight three major challenges you will face when enabling serial connectivity between your legacy devices and modern systems. We also provide expert tips to make your upgrade easy.
Grist for the mill Turck Banner
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.
Ex-rated strain gauge transducer Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner's IMX12-SG for force measurement applications in hazardous areas achieves response times below 10 ms and can be used as a repeater or signal converter.