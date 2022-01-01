Editor's Choice
Temperature Measurement



Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link

July 2022 Temperature Measurement

Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface. The combination of the two measured variables air humidity and temperature in a single device makes the CMTH-M12 ideal for use in the condition monitoring systems of machines and plants, or for monitoring the climatic conditions in production halls and warehouses in a wide range of sectors – from the automobile industry to the semiconductor and food industry, right through to agriculture.

The sensor monitors two limit value ranges, each with a minimum and maximum value, for outputting a warning signal in the event of an out-of-range value. The bidirectional IO-Link interface can also be used for the transfer of cyclical user data as well as warning and status messages, such as operating hours. Conventional switching outputs are also provided as an alternative.

When used in combination with Turck Banner’s multiprotocol I/O devices, user data and analysis data can be transferred over separate Ethernet protocols. While I/O modules transfer the user data to a higher level controller via Ethernet/IP or Profinet, Modbus/TCP can be used as a parallel channel for analysis data. This information can also be provided for mobile access worldwide via Turck Banner’s edge gateways and cloud systems.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
