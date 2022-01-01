Air humidity/temperature sensor with IO-Link

Turck Banner is offering cost-effective condition monitoring in the field and in IIoT applications with its first combined air humidity/temperature sensor; it is very easy to integrate thanks to the IO-Link interface. The combination of the two measured variables air humidity and temperature in a single device makes the CMTH-M12 ideal for use in the condition monitoring systems of machines and plants, or for monitoring the climatic conditions in production halls and warehouses in a wide range of sectors – from the automobile industry to the semiconductor and food industry, right through to agriculture.
The sensor monitors two limit value ranges, each with a minimum and maximum value, for outputting a warning signal in the event of an out-of-range value. The bidirectional IO-Link interface can also be used for the transfer of cyclical user data as well as warning and status messages, such as operating hours. Conventional switching outputs are also provided as an alternative.
When used in combination with Turck Banner’s multiprotocol I/O devices, user data and analysis data can be transferred over separate Ethernet protocols. While I/O modules transfer the user data to a higher level controller via Ethernet/IP or Profinet, Modbus/TCP can be used as a parallel channel for analysis data. This information can also be provided for mobile access worldwide via Turck Banner’s edge gateways and cloud systems.
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner is expanding its extensive IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master with an M12 power supply, a compact IO-Link master in IP20, and an I/O-Hub with an additional power supply. This enables power hungry equipment such as grippers to be fed with up to 4 A of power.
RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21
IS & Ex
Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry.
Temperature monitoring simplified
Temperature Measurement
Up to 32 mLC8s are supported by the touchscreen HMI, so a system with 2560 temperature points can conceivably be constructed.
Grist for the mill
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.
Ex-rated strain gauge transducer
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner's IMX12-SG for force measurement applications in hazardous areas achieves response times below 10 ms and can be used as a repeater or signal converter.