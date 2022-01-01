Fibre-optic position sensor

When the smallest or most transparent objects have to be detected in applications where space is limited, fibre-optic technology is the best choice. With the OCF fibre-optic sensor from ifm electronic, this technology can be used even more easily and reliably.
Installation is made convenient by two spring-loaded locating lugs which allow the device to be mounted on a DIN-rail with just one hand. The fibrelock system simplifies mounting and securing of the fibre-optics. Thanks to automatic selection of the optimal operating mode and intelligent maintenance functions, the OCF works reliably under all conditions and thus contributes to high performance and availability of the system.
Intuitive menu navigation and an OLED display make setup fast, two switching outputs are provided for fast processes and diagnostic options, and helpful maintenance functions support system availability. Different sensing heads are available, and the high transmission quality with minimum bending radii, as well as resistance to multiple bending operations, make this fibre-optic solution suitable for many scenarios. The fibre-optics also withstand the stress when used in drag chains, chemicals or high temperatures.
2D/3D profile sensor for weld seam tracking ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Supporting software can evaluate two- and three-dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems, profile sensors and IPCs with profile sensors.
Wenglor’s new ultrasonic distance sensors combine low installation depth and easy integration of the sensor with tried and tested ultrasonic technology, setting new standards in terms of range and integration options.
To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.
Ex-rated strain gauge transducer Turck Banner
Turck Banner's IMX12-SG for force measurement applications in hazardous areas achieves response times below 10 ms and can be used as a repeater or signal converter.