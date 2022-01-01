Fibre-optic position sensor

July 2022 Sensors & Transducers

When the smallest or most transparent objects have to be detected in applications where space is limited, fibre-optic technology is the best choice. With the OCF fibre-optic sensor from ifm electronic, this technology can be used even more easily and reliably.

Installation is made convenient by two spring-loaded locating lugs which allow the device to be mounted on a DIN-rail with just one hand. The fibrelock system simplifies mounting and securing of the fibre-optics. Thanks to automatic selection of the optimal operating mode and intelligent maintenance functions, the OCF works reliably under all conditions and thus contributes to high performance and availability of the system.

Intuitive menu navigation and an OLED display make setup fast, two switching outputs are provided for fast processes and diagnostic options, and helpful maintenance functions support system availability. Different sensing heads are available, and the high transmission quality with minimum bending radii, as well as resistance to multiple bending operations, make this fibre-optic solution suitable for many scenarios. The fibre-optics also withstand the stress when used in drag chains, chemicals or high temperatures.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





