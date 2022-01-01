Editor's Choice
SCADA/HMI



Performance data on big screens boosts productivity

July 2022 SCADA/HMI

Visualising plant performance data on a big screen for everybody to see has become a mandatory requirement in this age of management by KPIs, and encouraging performance-driven objectives and motivation for personnel. It is not just on the plant, it is also in administration areas, where at a glance key data is presented in real time, and this is having a major impact on productivity.

Any size large screen HDMI display (HDTVs or monitors depending on your budget) can be used with the EasyView FHD from Omniflex, enabling full dynamic 1080P HMI visualisation of any plant process or strategic KPI derived directly from the plant process.

Apply when and where it is needed

You can add as many EasyView devices as you need to a network; they operate independently, extracting plant data direct from the PLC, plant database, plant network, telemetry system or even cloud-based server. A different emphasis on every screen can be tailor-made, enabling appropriate information for the audience concerned, with operational targets for admin, plant inventory for procurement, and equipment failure for maintenance crews. EasyView FHD

is DIN rail mounted, 24 V DC powered, and uses a standard HDMI cable up to 10 metres, and it is so easy to apply. Bring your operation data to the fore and to where it is really needed to focus attention on your core metrics.

Any PLC data source

With over 300 PLCs supported, gathering plant data is simplified. Develop your screen as you would any HMI and put the information where you need it in the plant or office, presenting the data in clear non-technical forms, Target vs Actual, Pie, Barchart or trends, all running in real-time from plant data.

Gigabit Ethernet connectivity

Drop the units onto your ethernet network where you need them, even in the office environment, to continuously display the key performance criteria for all to see.

USB Bluetooth device compatibility

If user interaction is required, Bluetooth devices like pointers and mice can be added to the user interface or paired with a desk-mounted touch screen for complete interactivity.

These benefits make it ideally suited for any control room or administration and personnel areas.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


