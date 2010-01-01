Editor's Choice
Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch

July 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

The Korenix Jetnet 7628XP is an Industrial Ethernet rack mount switch. This switch has a 10G backbone capability, with 4x 10G SFP ports. The Layer 3 managed switch can operate in extremely harsh environments. A well-known mine in South Africa is currently running its complete mining network on these switches − from underground to surface.

Some features of the JetNet7628XP include the Korenix patented PoE technology, the Korenix cybersecurity+, the Korenix cyberredundancy+, and isolated redundant power supplies to ensure high security and high availability for mission-critical industrial applications. It has 24 POE plus ports which can transmit at a rate of 10/100/1000 megabits per second, and 4 x 10G SFP ports.

The Korenix 7628XP-4F features patented multi-server ring technology, a technology that combines various redundancy features including Ring Master (RM) Redundancy, Rapid Super Ring (RSR), Trunk Ring, Multi Ring, Rapid Dual Homing (RDH) and Super Chain.

Rapid Super Ring: Korenix RSR technology guarantees the best redundancy time (5 ms failure recovery/0 ms link restoration). It also supports hybrid copper and fibre connections.

Ring Master Redundancy: While the Ring Master (RM) is the only ring, Korenix patented RM Redundancy technology solves the critical problem and guarantees the ring is always well controlled. Each switch other than the RM is Backup RM. One of the backup RMs will automatically take over the role immediately if the RM fails.

Trunk Ring: This combines port trunk and MSR technology, which allows you to increase the bandwidth from 100 to 1000 M and increase the level of redundancy. It is a recommended technology for applications that require high bandwidth.

Multi Ring: This supports up to 16 rings on a single switch and provides the simplest way to connect multiple rings together.

 Rapid Dual Homing: This is a technology that allows two rings to connect freely through multiple links without complexity (ex, 1 to 1, 1 to N, N to 1 or N to N). Recovery and reconnection times are extremely fast. (50 ms recovery/0 ms restoration).

Super Chain: This is a technology used to increase redundancy when adding new switches to an existing network. It Improves the flexibility, scalability and compatibility of the entire network topology. It is a technology recommended in applications that require increasing network topology, thereby increasing redundancy.

Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP): The main purpose of RSTP is to be able to connect switches from different manufacturers with any network topology. It is a very flexible and secure protocol. However, the recovery time is not deterministic and depends on the network topology.

The Korenix 7628XP-4F is a cost-effective network switch with world-class capabilities and features, Allpronix along with Korenix can provide backup support any time of day. References on various customers can also be provided.


Credit(s)

