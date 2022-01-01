GHM Group announces new management team and shareholders

Christian Unterberger.

The GHM Group, a global specialist in the measurement and control sectors, has announced the appointment of Christian Unterberger as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and Jürgen Schneider to the position of chief financial officer (CFO).

Unterberger said: “I look forward to continuing to drive existing future-oriented projects whilst developing further digitalisation and a stronger international focus for the GHM Group. A stronger development of the company towards environmental measuring technology is particularly important to me, too. Here, I see enormous growth and development potential for products of GHM Group in the sectors of sensor technology and state-of-the-art measuring technology, for example in wind, temperature, or regenerative energy sources”.



Jürgen Schneider.

Schneider, as newly appointed CFO, will be responsible for finance, supplier management and operational processes. “I stand for development and growth on the basis of a future strategy that is comprehensible in terms of content. I look forward to establishing the GHM Group as the market leader within the markets in which they operate, together with our employees. I believe that the GHM Group is ideally placed for this positioning due to the excellent competencies and skills of our work colleagues and I look forward to working with them,” he said.

In January 2022, Genui Hamburg acquired a majority stakeholder in the GHM Group. Hartmut Jenner, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of management of Alfred Kärcher as well as chairman of the advisory board of the GHM Group, commented that he views this new partnership as a continuation of the excellent reputation for outstanding technology quality and exceptional customer focus that the GHM Group has built up over the years. “This partnership will position the GHM Group to successfully develop new business markets and expand its global footprint for the future benefit of the group,” he said.

For more information contact Jan Grobler, Messtechnik South Africa, +27 11 902 0158, info@ghm-sa.co.za, www.ghm-sa.co.za





