RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21

June 2022 IS & Ex

Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry. To this end the company is presenting the TN-R42/TC-Ex as the world’s only HF RFID read/write head certified for direct use in ATEX Zone 1/21.

The read/write head stands out from flameproof identification solutions for Zone 1/21 on account of its extremely compact dimensions, so it can be installed in applications where space is restricted. The slim-line TN-R42/TC-Ex is therefore ideal for the contactless identification of correct hose and flange connections, which ensures investment and product quality in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The interface connection of the TN-R42/TC-Ex operates like a standard read/write head for the safe area. HF RFID tags with a password function are also available for applications with demanding requirements with regard to data security and access protection. The read/write head is simply connected to Turck Banner’s BL20 or TBEN RFID interface series and can also be installed in protective housings in Zone 2/22 if required. In addition to hose identification, it can process other information such as socket, data, time or the degree of hose contamination. Turck Banner’s multiprotocol technology enables data transfer to the control system via three Ethernet protocols – Profinet, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
