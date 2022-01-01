RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21

Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry. To this end the company is presenting the TN-R42/TC-Ex as the world’s only HF RFID read/write head certified for direct use in ATEX Zone 1/21.
The read/write head stands out from flameproof identification solutions for Zone 1/21 on account of its extremely compact dimensions, so it can be installed in applications where space is restricted. The slim-line TN-R42/TC-Ex is therefore ideal for the contactless identification of correct hose and flange connections, which ensures investment and product quality in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
The interface connection of the TN-R42/TC-Ex operates like a standard read/write head for the safe area. HF RFID tags with a password function are also available for applications with demanding requirements with regard to data security and access protection. The read/write head is simply connected to Turck Banner’s BL20 or TBEN RFID interface series and can also be installed in protective housings in Zone 2/22 if required. In addition to hose identification, it can process other information such as socket, data, time or the degree of hose contamination. Turck Banner’s multiprotocol technology enables data transfer to the control system via three Ethernet protocols – Profinet, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP.
Read more...Grist for the mill Turck Banner
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.
Read more...Vibration pen for hazardous areas R&C Instrumentation
IS & Ex
Vibration and temperature are the most common parameters measured on process plants to predict equipment failure or process problems. As part of the extensive range of vibration measurement products and IS rated instruments from R&C Instrumentation, the TV712 series from Time now comes in IS versions for EX Hazardous areas such as coal mines and chemical plants.
Read more...Ex-rated strain gauge transducer Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner's IMX12-SG for force measurement applications in hazardous areas achieves response times below 10 ms and can be used as a repeater or signal converter.