New user-friendly modular controller

Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements. Its excellent cost-effective expansion micromodules allow for scalability of I/O, features and connectivity. In addition, it is a single controller model for all families, so it avoids the need to deal with specific and expensive models, allowing easy spare parts inventory management.
The ClickNGo technology for N20K48 micromodules ensures expandable capacity for more demanding applications and standardises the learning and training of technical staff.
The native Bluetooth interface offers simple field diagnostic and commissioning through the QuickTune Mobile app, which reduces eventual downtime, while the USB interface provides a batch configuration option, optimising workbench series production.
With a new elegant and distinctive design, the controller features a large and bright clear-to-read display, while keeping a compact depth enclosure, making it suitable for installation in restricted spaces.
With a design focused on the best possible user experience, the QuickTune Mobile app provides the user with an intuitive mobile platform for configuration management for all controllers and micromodules on the shop floor.
Read more...Introducing Commander S and Marshal
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Control Techniques is launching a new member to the Commander family of drives and a revolutionary app named Marshal. Commander S provides a solution for applications that require plug-and-play control convenience straight from the box, while Marshal revolutionises how the user interfaces with the drive.
Read more...Hotel sets new energy efficiency standard Beckhoff Automation
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Steigenberger Alsik Hotel & Spa in Sønderborg is not only the largest hotel in southern Denmark, but also one of the most sustainable and climate-friendly hotels in northern Europe. High-tech solutions ...
Read more...Easy recording of weather data Phoenix Contact
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Phoenix Contact’s pre-installed solution with PLCnext Control records the values of wind speed and direction, temperature, irradiation, humidity and the amount of precipitation.
Read more...Controller for robotic systems Omron Electronics
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Omron has announced the launch of its first ‘Robotic Integrated Controller’, based on its leading NJ series of machine controllers for industrial automation.