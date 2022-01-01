Editor's Choice
New user-friendly modular controller

June 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers


Novus has released its N20K48 controller family. This new concept is based on a compact, powerful core controller plus a growing family of micromodules that enable it to meet a wide range of application requirements. Its excellent cost-effective expansion micromodules allow for scalability of I/O, features and connectivity. In addition, it is a single controller model for all families, so it avoids the need to deal with specific and expensive models, allowing easy spare parts inventory management.

The ClickNGo technology for N20K48 micromodules ensures expandable capacity for more demanding applications and standardises the learning and training of technical staff.

The native Bluetooth interface offers simple field diagnostic and commissioning through the QuickTune Mobile app, which reduces eventual downtime, while the USB interface provides a batch configuration option, optimising workbench series production.


With a new elegant and distinctive design, the controller features a large and bright clear-to-read display, while keeping a compact depth enclosure, making it suitable for installation in restricted spaces.

With a design focused on the best possible user experience, the QuickTune Mobile app provides the user with an intuitive mobile platform for configuration management for all controllers and micromodules on the shop floor.


