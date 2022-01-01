The shortest distance between concept and solution

June 2022 Pneumatics & Hydraulics





QuickDesign is the only free, browser-based integrated package design program in the hydraulics industry. And now it includes a new SmartConnect browser-based schematic tool that allows you to take your idea from product specification to design using drag-and-drop, point-and-click tools. Once you’re satisfied with your circuit, submit it and get a finished package design in as little as ten minutes.

Key features of QuickDesign are:

• Free and available online from any connected computer.

• Integrated, easy-to-use SmartConnect schematic design tool.

• Completely automated manifold design from your schematic input.

• Web-based so does not require special software on your computer.

• Delivers complete assembly and manifold drawings, schematic, connection lists, drill lists and 2D/3D CAD files.

• Easy to use and allows you to iterate different designs by changing constraints.

• Works with circuits containing up to 15 cartridges.

• Develops a proprietary solution using your schematic design input.

• Allows you to select which faces you want to place features and components on.

• Provides a complete manufacturing package for purchase or contracting out.

• Enables specification of various coatings for both aluminum and ductile iron manifolds.

The fastest way to go from concept to solution is now also the easiest. When you are happy with your design and ready for a quote contact Axiom Hydraulics.

For more information contact Lance Tondolo, Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068, lance@axiom.org.za, www.axiomsa.co.za





