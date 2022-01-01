Editor's Choice
Axis to create explosion-protected cameras

June 2022 News

Axis Communications has announced its plans to develop its own explosion-protected surveillance cameras and devices across the Axis product portfolio through a new subsidiary, Axis Ex AB. With the new company’s quality management system audited and found to be in compliance with the appropriate international standards, Axis can manufacture and sell its own explosion-protected equipment certified according to ATEX, IECEx, METLabs and other global certifications. The first explosion-protected cameras models from Axis will be available in 2022.

Working with manufacturing partners, Axis has provided a broad portfolio of explosion-protected network cameras since 2015. With the growth in the market, and the benefits of explosion-protected cameras being recognised in numerous industry sectors and environments, the move represents a significant step in the capabilities of Axis to create explosion-protected devices across its product portfolio. In manufacturing its own explosion-protected devices, Axis can take full responsibility for the design and quality of the product, from drawing board to delivery, to service and support.

Commenting on the plans, Jesper Olavi, global product manager and responsible for explosion-protected cameras at Axis, said: “Since entering the explosion-protected market, we’ve had significant commercial success and learned a great deal. Given the rigorous nature of certifications required for any manufacturer of such devices, the decision to take full responsibility for the design and manufacture of explosion-protected devices represents a significant strategic step for Axis. The benefits to our customers will be substantial, both in our ability to add explosion-protection to a wide range of devices, and in the efficiency in bringing them to market.”

In having the company’s quality management system audited and found to be in compliance with ISO 9001 and ISO 80079-34, Axis products will be certified for use anywhere in the world, unlike some explosion-protected devices which are only certified for use in specific regions. In manufacturing its own products Axis is also able to offer customers a five-year warranty, an unusually long warranty period in the explosion-protected camera market.


