Pure sine wave inverters up to 3200 W

June 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Having launched the NTS-250P/400P/300/450/750/1200/1700N and TU-1200/1700 series of DC-AC pure sine wave inverters earlier this year, Mean Well has now released the NTS/NTU-2200/3200 series of external, portable, enclosed inverters. All told, this inverter family’s four product series cover the power range from 250-3200 W.

Compared to the earlier-generation TS-3000 series, improvements include higher power density, smaller size, a power rating extended by 200 W, easier operation of panel functions, optimised performance and more competitive pricing. The NTS/NTU-2200/3200 set themselves apart from general consumer-grade inverters by adopting industrial-grade reliability, safety and quality, and incorporate environmental protection and a high-efficiency design. They also introduce new digital smart chips and carefully selected construction materials.

Main features include instantaneous double peak-power capability, flexible output and operation mode adjustment, remote on/off control, automatic shutdown under abnormal conditions, operation from -25℃ to +70℃, universal plugs and terminals, international certification, a 3-year warranty and more.

The new inverters are suitable for home/office use, in cars, yachts and remote areas without an AC power grid or with a mobile AC power supply, and security equipment, amongst others.

For more information contact Current Automation, +27 11 462 4253, ca@rectifier.co.za, www.rectifier.co.za





