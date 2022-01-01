IO-Link transmitter for sanitary pressure monitoring

For applications with standard process requirements, AndersonNegele’s P42 is a fast, precise and economical device that measures process pressures and transmits the data digitally with high accuracy and speed via IO-Link.

Advantages of the P42 include:

• Compact stainless-steel design with direct output to a PLC.

• Precise measurement even at high pressures up to 40 bar; overpressure resistance up to 105 bar.

• Very robust and durable design despite its delicate appearance.

• Absolute or relative pressure measurement.

• Relative measurement with or without vacuum range.

• Individual, needs-based adaptation of the measuring range to the respective process.

This temperature-compensated transmitter is ideal for sanitary pressure monitoring in a variety of applications in breweries, dairies, and the beverage industry.

