Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

IO-Link transmitter for sanitary pressure monitoring

June 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

For applications with standard process requirements, AndersonNegele’s P42 is a fast, precise and economical device that measures process pressures and transmits the data digitally with high accuracy and speed via IO-Link.

Advantages of the P42 include:

• Compact stainless-steel design with direct output to a PLC.

• Precise measurement even at high pressures up to 40 bar; overpressure resistance up to 105 bar.

• Very robust and durable design despite its delicate appearance.

• Absolute or relative pressure measurement.

• Relative measurement with or without vacuum range.

• Individual, needs-based adaptation of the measuring range to the respective process.

This temperature-compensated transmitter is ideal for sanitary pressure monitoring in a variety of applications in breweries, dairies, and the beverage industry.


Credit(s)

Email: sales@mortoncontrols.co.za
www: www.mortoncontrols.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Morton Controls


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Temperature transmitters with hybrid digital/analog output
Morton Controls Temperature Measurement
Thanks to its flexible communication with plug-and-play simplicity, time and costs are saved during installation and commissioning.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for hygienic applications
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
ifm’s new PI1xxx series offers measuring ranges from vacuum to 100 bar, communication via IO-Link 1.1, and resolution close to 20 000 steps.

Read more...
Pressure transmitters for mobile machines
Pressure Measurement & Control
The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features high measuring accuracy and a short response time.

Read more...
3-point pressure calibration in 10 seconds
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s CPC3050 comes in high-pressure and low-pressure versions with customisable ranges, a 10:1 range limit ratio and auto-ranging.

Read more...
Pressure transmitters for mobile machines
ifm - South Africa Pressure Measurement & Control
ifm electronic’s PT/PU-type sensors offer high vibration and shock resistance, a high degree of protection, and very good EMC resistance.

Read more...
Small flush-mount pressure sensor
ifm - South Africa Pressure Measurement & Control
Performance figures include high measuring accuracy to within ±0,5% and precise repeatability with ±0,05% tolerance.

Read more...
Digital manometer in standard and ATEX-approved models
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
The instrument is available with two practice-based measuring ranges of -1 to 30 bar and 0 to 300 bar in the compensated temperature range from 0°C to 50°C.

Read more...
Pressure measuring cells
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Pressure Measurement & Control
The Jumo Ceros measuring cells can be used in such devices as pressure transmitters, level probes, data loggers or digital manometers.

Read more...
Hydraulic deadweight tester for pressure instrument calibration
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The high-quality piston/cylinder units are manufactured from tungsten carbide, which is known for its low thermal coefficient of expansion.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge for refrigeration performance monitoring
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Two versions of the digital pressure gauge are available: for absolute pressures within the ranges of -1 bar to 40 bar, and -1 bar to 80 bar, respectively.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved