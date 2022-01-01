Editor's Choice
Level measurement – now with Bluetooth

June 2022 Level Measurement & Control

WIKA’s new model FLR-SC level transmitters with reed measuring chain are used for level measurement in liquid media. They work on the float principle with magnetic transmission.

The float's magnetic system in the guide tube actuates a resistance measuring chain that corresponds to a 3-wire potentiometer circuit. The measurement voltage generated by this is proportional to the fill level. The measurement voltage is very finely stepped due to the contact separation of the measuring chain, and is thus virtually continuous. Depending on requirements, several different contact separations are available.

The head-mounted transmitter in the case can be configured wirelessly via an app. It communicates measured values via Bluetooth to a device such as a smartphone or tablet, which displays the level graphically. In addition, the instrument’s description, TAG number, and 0% and 100% marks can be configured via the app.


Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


