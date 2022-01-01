Temperature transmitters with hybrid digital/analog output

The new range of Anderson-Negele temperature transmitters for hygienic and pharmaceutical applications comes with IO-Link and 4-20 mA powered by the company’s Flex-Hybrid technology – combining the best of two worlds by enabling data transmission from the sensor in digital, analog or parallel modes.
Thanks to its flexible communication with plug-and-play simplicity, time and costs are saved during installation and commissioning. Simple individual programming can be performed with an IO-Link Master, e.g. for changing the measuring range or for two-point calibration using offset and span.
Sensor replacement is easier than ever before, thanks to the ‘Smart Replace Design’ with automatic sensor identification, configuration and parameter setting. The new transmitters boast an extended process temperature range of -200°C to 400°C, enhanced measuring accuracy within ±0,1°C, high ambient temperature resistance of 90°C, and a robust one-piece design in stainless steel for long-term stability and application reliability.
Temperature monitoring simplified Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Temperature Measurement
Up to 32 mLC8s are supported by the touchscreen HMI, so a system with 2560 temperature points can conceivably be constructed.
Read more...Pyrometer for hazardous areas R&C Instrumentation
Temperature Measurement
The intrinsically safe version of Fluke’s versatile Thermalert 4.0 is fully Ex certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust).
Read more...Professional quick-response thermometer GHM Messtechnik SA
Temperature Measurement
The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of ...
Read more...Ultra-cool field metrology well Comtest
Temperature Measurement
The 9190A is ideal for pharmaceutical, biomedical and food processing applications that demand strict quality control and regulatory process compliance.