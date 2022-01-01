Temperature transmitters with hybrid digital/analog output

The new range of Anderson-Negele temperature transmitters for hygienic and pharmaceutical applications comes with IO-Link and 4-20 mA powered by the company’s Flex-Hybrid technology – combining the best of two worlds by enabling data transmission from the sensor in digital, analog or parallel modes.

Thanks to its flexible communication with plug-and-play simplicity, time and costs are saved during installation and commissioning. Simple individual programming can be performed with an IO-Link Master, e.g. for changing the measuring range or for two-point calibration using offset and span.

Sensor replacement is easier than ever before, thanks to the ‘Smart Replace Design’ with automatic sensor identification, configuration and parameter setting. The new transmitters boast an extended process temperature range of -200°C to 400°C, enhanced measuring accuracy within ±0,1°C, high ambient temperature resistance of 90°C, and a robust one-piece design in stainless steel for long-term stability and application reliability.

Morton Controls





