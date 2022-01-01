Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Temperature transmitters with hybrid digital/analog output

June 2022 Temperature Measurement

The new range of Anderson-Negele temperature transmitters for hygienic and pharmaceutical applications comes with IO-Link and 4-20 mA powered by the company’s Flex-Hybrid technology – combining the best of two worlds by enabling data transmission from the sensor in digital, analog or parallel modes.

Thanks to its flexible communication with plug-and-play simplicity, time and costs are saved during installation and commissioning. Simple individual programming can be performed with an IO-Link Master, e.g. for changing the measuring range or for two-point calibration using offset and span.

Sensor replacement is easier than ever before, thanks to the ‘Smart Replace Design’ with automatic sensor identification, configuration and parameter setting. The new transmitters boast an extended process temperature range of -200°C to 400°C, enhanced measuring accuracy within ±0,1°C, high ambient temperature resistance of 90°C, and a robust one-piece design in stainless steel for long-term stability and application reliability.


Credit(s)

Email: sales@mortoncontrols.co.za
www: www.mortoncontrols.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Morton Controls


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Temperature monitoring simplified
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Temperature Measurement
Up to 32 mLC8s are supported by the touchscreen HMI, so a system with 2560 temperature points can conceivably be constructed.

Read more...
Compact infrared camera for the metal industry
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The camera’s wide temperature measurement range of 450-1800°C satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Read more...
Imaging system for slowly rotating kiln shells
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
The Raytek CS400 system is able to synchronise thermal imaging at speeds as low as 2 revolutions per hour.

Read more...
Tubeskin thermocouple assembly
WIKA Instruments Temperature Measurement
The proprietary thermal shield design of the Tefracto-Pad is a patent-pending WIKA innovation in several countries.

Read more...
Pyrometer for hazardous areas
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
The intrinsically safe version of Fluke’s versatile Thermalert 4.0 is fully Ex certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust).

Read more...
High-temperature infrared thermometer
Comtest Temperature Measurement
The instrument ships with a USB 2.0 computer interface cable, FlukeView Forms documenting software and the standard Fluke 2-year warranty.

Read more...
Infrared camera for glass manufacturing
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The Optris PI 450 G7 allows for the capturing of real-time thermal images of everything from glass beads right up to large panes.

Read more...
The evolution of infrared line scanning technology
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Instrumentation manufacturers are responding to industry demands by designing IR scanners that not only provide better online performance, but also greater simplicity and ease of use.

Read more...
Professional quick-response thermometer
GHM Messtechnik SA Temperature Measurement
The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of ...

Read more...
Ultra-cool field metrology well
Comtest Temperature Measurement
The 9190A is ideal for pharmaceutical, biomedical and food processing applications that demand strict quality control and regulatory process compliance.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved