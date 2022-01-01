4Sight recognised at X-Change User Conference

4Sight’s Asset Automation division was recently recognised as one of the top three Implementation Partners at IS3‘s X-Change User 2022 Conference, where they focused on project excellence in Aveva solutions. In the planning and operations award category, the main qualifying criterion was implemented solutions that have delivered a quantifiable business benefit. 4Sight’s implementation of the Aveva solution at the pharmaceutical company Reckitt earned both parties the winning spot here.

Danie Badenhorst, managing director of 4Sight’s Asset Automation division, said, “We are highly appreciative of the recognition bestowed on us and the award received. This validates the skills, commitment and experience of our team, and we are truly proud of them.”

IS3 technology lead, Sameer Allopi, commented: “The customer awards recognise project excellence in the categories of Engineering, Asset Performance, and Monitoring and Control. These projects significantly demonstrate our customers’ power of purpose in shaping their sustainable future.”

For more information contact Danie Badenhorst, 4Sight OT – Asset Automation, danie.badenhorst@4sight.cloud, www.age.co.za






