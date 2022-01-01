Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

TUKS campus taken over by robots!

June 2022 News

Several teams of third-year engineering students took to the track for the ultimate robot showdown as the highly anticipated annual TUKS Robot Race Day took place at the campus recently. Now in its ninth year, the event – which is coordinated by the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology – has grown in leaps and bounds, with more students getting involved and showcasing their innovation, programming and engineering skills. This year more than fifty teams registered to compete for the title.


One of the many teams with their robot ready to take on the track.

Professor Tania Hanekom, function head for undergraduate studies at the University of Pretoria, said that providing world-class education to its students is what the institution strive for across all departments, and the Robot Race Day is just one of the ways education is enhanced. “Our annual Robot Race Day provides a platform to stimulate curiosity and creativity, which is crucial for the innovation and entrepreneurship that a career in engineering demands. The project guides aspiring engineers through a carefully planned process to develop a fundamental set of engineering skills, which include hardware and software design, systems integration, the ability to work and function in a team, time management, perseverance and the good old indispensable ‘engineering gut feeling’ which comes only with experience in the execution of engineering projects,” she said.

The TUKS Robot Race Day offers students the opportunity to put theory into practice. Students are required to build autonomous robotic vehicles with a sensor system able to detect specific colours on the multi-coloured track, and is developed as part of their analog electronics module. The Race Day also gives them a platform to work as a team and to demonstrate innovation and technical skills in developing these robots.


Wesley Hood from RS Components SA and Professor Tania Hanekom from TUKS.

Professor Hanekom also added that the educational objectives of the Robot Race Day were strongly supported by the university’s partnerships with industry, which provide the necessary resources to maintain this flagship event. “On behalf of the students and the engineering faculty, I would like to thank RS Components South Africa for assisting us with the various components, batteries and support over the years. We look forward to future engagements with RS,” she added.

The 2022 Robot Race Day winners – Natalie Hanekom, Brendon De Beer and Karl Etsebeth – were elated after their robot beat the others to claim the win. Wesley Hood, education specialist for RS Components SA, said that nurturing the next generation of engineers was at the top of RS’s agenda. “RS Components’ continued involvement in this project is in line with the company’s policy of supporting both professional and future engineers by giving them access to the components, tools and resources that they require to excel in their endeavours.


Wesley Hood with this year's winners, Karl Etsebeth, Natalie Hanekom and Brendon De Beer.

“This is echoed in our DesignSpark platform, which is a free online community for engineers, inventors and tech enthusiasts from around the world, offering free CAD software and other technical resources to help bring ideas to life. With more than 1,2 million members, this community can be of assistance to students and engineers working on real-world applications. I encourage anyone interested in engineering and inventing to register and be a part of this global community,” he said.

View a brief video of the day here: https://youtu.be/Be4dIHJZwpw


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
KITE 2022 explored solutions to get industry back on track
News
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) provided an overview of the major industrial players across the country and showed that industry and technology are thriving despite the pandemic.

Read more...
Avoiding safety hazards during solar PV installations
RS Components SA Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened by Fluke’s CAT III 1500 V true-RMS clamp meter.

Read more...
EV wireless recharging in the future of transportation
News
Wireless recharging of electric vehicles as they travel over specially equipped, dedicated road lanes looks promising after months of testing.

Read more...
4Sight recognised at X-Change User Conference
News
4Sight’s implementation of the Aveva solution at the pharmaceutical company Reckitt earned both parties an award.

Read more...
Control Techniques wins iF Design Award 2022
News
Commander S and Marshal won over the 132-member jury with its modern design and innovative technology incorporating NFC technology onboard the drive.

Read more...
One-stop shop for mining equipment procurement
News
“Most mining clients do not want to own any equipment. In fact, they prefer a rental option as this reduces their risk and allows them to focus on their core business.”

Read more...
Valmet to deliver press technology upgrade to pulp and paper mill
Valmet Automation News
The upgrade will include two refurbished TwinRoll presses with an electrical roll drive upgrade and additional equipment.

Read more...
Visitors flock to NAMPO Harvest Day
RS Components SA News
From electric vehicles to smart monitoring drones, NAMPO Harvest Day 2022 shone a spotlight on modern agriculture technologies.

Read more...
SEW touts modular drive capabilities
SEW-Eurodrive News
Local assembly demonstrates commitment to being part of solving SA’s long lead-time supply problems, while also attracting business from across the world.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved